JD Vance Claims 'Normal Gay Guys' Support Donald Trump — Netizens Have No Idea What He Means

J. D. Vance can't keep calm with the controversies. In a recent appearance on Joe Rogan's podcast, he claimed that Donald Trump has the support of 'normal gay guys.' However, the statement misfired as netizens asked "What does that even mean?"

JD Vance on Rogan: “I wouldn’t be surprised if me& Trump won just the normal gay guy vote… they just wanted to be left the hell alone, and now you have all this crazy stuff… that they’re like ‘No we didn’t want to give pharmaceutical products to 9 year olds!’”.



👏 👏 👏 pic.twitter.com/ZYi8tAX7rl — Nadia (@offbeateffect) October 31, 2024

The Ohio senator gave the controversial statement while discussing a gay associate who is also a committed Republican. Furthermore, Vance called other members of the queer community in America 'crazy' for not supporting Trump. He continued that the former President "wouldn’t be surprised if we won the normal gay guy vote," as reported by the HuffPost. Netizens took to the social media platform of X (formerly known as Twitter) to comment on Vance's supposed statement.

The more he talks the crazier he sounds. Is trump contagious? — mudgiesgirl (@rememberMudgie) November 1, 2024

User @bincoz tweeted, "What is that even supposed to mean." While @fried4matthew noted, "I’m one of those 'normal gay guys' that is currently more inclined to vote red for the sole purpose of getting RFK Jr., Tulsi Gabbard, Vivek Ramaswamy, and Elon Musk into positions where they can make REAL changes in our government. Get the chemicals out of our food and environment. Reign in the pharmaceutical industry. Reign in the military-industrial complex. And get foreign investors/lobbyists out of Washington! Take this country back for us, the people!"

When he talks about “normal gay guys” he means closeted gays. He doesn’t even want to acknowledge that they live among us. — Jane Doe 23 (@JaneDoe2324) November 1, 2024

Several others were left clueless by the statement, users @doofinc_ and @Angelica_Reed1 shared similar sentiments when they asked, "What does this even mean?" Similarly, @yellowsclub tweeted, "I'd love for him to describe a normal gay guy. Let me guess... A gay guy that's in the closet." Others, like @iamalex63, contradicted Vance and said, "Sorry but the gays will be voting for Kamala."

what does this even mean — doof 🔬 (@doofinc_) October 31, 2024

This isn't the only thing from the podcast that landed Vance in the gender controversy. While speaking with Rogan, Vance also explained his thoughts on the 'gender transition craziness' witnessed among American teens. According to the NY Times, during the three-hour-long discussion, the Republican politician said, "If you are a, you know, middle-class or upper-middle-class white parent and the only thing that you care about is whether your child goes into Harvard or Yale, like, obviously, that pathway has become a lot harder for a lot of upper-middle-class kids." The assertion that American teens are prone to transition in their gender for Ivy League admissions caused more damage than repair to Vance's stance.

J.D. Vance (R-OH) arrives on the first day of the Republican National Convention at the Fiserv Forum on July 15, 2024 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. (Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Andrew Harnik)

Vance continued with more controversial takes by mentioning that 'liberal women were celebrating abortions' by baking cakes. Rogan, however, said that there weren't many people doing the cake-cutting ceremony for abortion. He further addressed the state laws of southern states like Texas, where the rules to abort a fetus legally had the time frame of 6 weeks only. Rogan claimed that many women are not even aware of their pregnancy in that duration; Vance didn't have much to say about it.