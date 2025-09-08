JD Vance Blasted by Netizens for ‘Sucking’ at Golf After Trump Cheated on the Same Course

JD Vance’s golfing skills make Donald Trump look like a pro. The Vice President recently graced a golfing course while leaving critics a lot to talk about. His game made people give him unsolicited advice, asking him to brush up on his skills. Many netizens were quick to note how the 41-year-old clearly “sucked” at the sport.

The Vice President was spotted on the Turnberry golf course recently. His golfing session came during his Scotland trip. Vance reportedly failed to get the ball in the hole more than once. It was difficult to ignore how much the 41-year-old struggled on the golf course.

His inability to excel at the game does not come as a surprise to the people who have read his book ‘Hillbilly Elegy.’ The now Vice President shares how he played golf as a kid. Later in life, he tried to get into the golf varsity team but failed.

He also admitted how, even though he loved the sport, he did not practice it enough. In an old interview, Vance spoke about how time constraints played a major role in the same. “I guess I view it as the game of people with a lot of free time, which I unfortunately don’t have!” he shared in an interview with Golf Digest.

Social media users were quick to criticise the Vice President over videos of him golfing. “He can’t putt?” one questioned. “I can tell you’ve played zero rounds of golf,” a second wrote.

he’s as bad as i am… — Anakē Skye 🌺🏳️‍⚧️🌴 (@SkyeKahoalii) August 15, 2025

“He sucks at putting,” a third pointed out. “Not only does he suck at life, but also golf,” another netizen claimed. “He doesn’t actually have to be good at golf. His caddies can take a lesson from @realdonaldtrump caddies, and drop the ball wherever,” a netizen noted while turning the attention to the President instead.

The netizen seemed to be referring to a moment that raised eyebrows when the President visited Scotland in July. Trump was seen enjoying a round of golf at the Turnberry golf course during his visit.

WATCH : Donald Trump’s caddy drops a ball on the fairway. Trump cheats at everything. pic.twitter.com/JacrhzKsJJ — DonkConnects ♻️™ (@donkoclock) July 27, 2025

A caddie of the President’s was spotted dropping a ball on the green during his session. Critics couldn’t help but point out that Trump allegedly cheated at the sport. Sportswriter Rick Reilly took to X to note the same.

“So you know, it’s NEVER legal for your caddy to drop a ball. YOU can drop one, but never on a green,” Reilly wrote in a post. He went on to point out how, since the game was a full-score event, “it’s not legal for Trump to drag the ball into the hole. No, no, never.” He concluded the post by labelling the President as a “f—— golf cheat.”