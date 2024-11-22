JD Vance and His Wife Usha’s Campaign PDA Was Caught on Camera And It's Quite Weird

Vice President-elect J.D. Vance and his wife, Usha Chilukuri Vance, have turned heads during the 2024 election season— not just for their political maneuvers but for their eyebrow-raising public displays of affection (PDA). From rallies to election-night celebrations, the couple has shared moments that veer from sweet to downright awkward, leaving observers bemused and, at times, very uncomfortable. One notable instance occurred on August 28, during a rally in Erie, Pennsylvania. Before taking the stage to address a crowd of 200 at a transportation and trucking company, J.D. planted an enthusiastic kiss on Usha, highlighting the ‘public’ in PDA.

While the attendees seemed entertained, many questioned if such intimacy was appropriate in a professional political setting. The speech itself focused on J.D.’s blue-collar appeal, as he railed against electric vehicle mandates and Democratic opponent Vice President Kamala Harris. Similarly, on May 3, 2022, after J.D.’s primary victory in Ohio, folks witnessed another awkward moment. Usha kissed J.D. onstage at the Duke Energy Convention Center to celebrate his win. In response, J.D.’s wandering left hand seemed to hover too close to Usha’s rear, as reported by Nicki Swift.

What could have been an adorable spousal moment instead became another instance of their over-the-top public displays. By July 17, 2024, at the Republican National Convention, J.D. and Usha reached new levels of PDA. Usha’s introduction of her husband was followed by an elaborate open-mouth kiss that exuded cheers from the audience but left many cringing.

J.D.’s acceptance speech focused on uniting his rural roots with Donald Trump’s urban base. He remarked, "President Trump represents America's last best hope to restore what if lost may never be found again...a country where a working-class boy born far from the halls of power can stand on this stage as the next vice president of the United States of America." However, it was hard for viewers to move past the PDA. Election night on November 8, 2022, also showcased an awkward moment. As VP-elect J.D. claimed his Senate victory in Columbus, Ohio, the couple’s kiss appeared hilariously out of sync. Usha closed her eyes for a romantic gesture, while J.D. smiled mid-kiss, looking as though he might have settled for a handshake.

The scene showcased their tendency to misfire on stage. Perhaps the most bizarre display came during President-elect Donald’s victory speech on November 6, 2024, at the Palm Beach Convention Center. As Donald introduced his new running mate, Usha was spotted rubbing J.D.’s stomach in what might have been a comforting gesture— but one that felt more suited for a private moment on their couch than a national TV broadcast. Even Ivanka Trump seemed visibly perplexed by the bizarre interaction.