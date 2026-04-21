Politics

JD And Usha Vance Targets Of Michigan Dems Racial Rant Over Their ‘Brown Children’

Published on: April 21, 2026 at 9:58 AM ET

Backlash erupts after Michigan Democrat Abdul El-Sayed makes controversial comments about JD Vance, Usha Vance, and their family during podcast appearance.

Tara Dodrill
Written By Tara Dodrill
News Writer
Usha Vance and JD Vance targeted in racial rant over their 'brown children.'
Usha Vance warned to leave her marriage to JD Vance by Michigan Democrat candidate after racial rant over her 'brown children.' (Image Source: Wikimedia Commons)

The Michigan democrat continued with another jab, saying, “I guess she’s (Usha Vance) pregnant so something is happening,” before pivoting to remarks about the couple’s children. “Can you imagine, he’s got Brown kids, at some point he’s going to have a really awkward conversation with his kids, like, you made your career hating people who are different.”

Without offering any quotes or actions by the vice president to back up his allegations about the vice president making his career based on hate or bigotry, El-Sayed went further, arguing that JD Vance’s political beliefs clash with his own family dynamics.

“‘You know what I mean: And I had Brown kids. I had Brown kids?’” He added, “I love my Brown kids, and I think my Brown kids are just as American as everyone else. JD Vance has Brown kids who he thinks are less American than everyone else.”

The criticism didn’t stop there. El-Sayed also mocked the vice president personally, saying he has the “charisma of a doorknob” and the “aura of a toad,” while even encouraging Usha Vance to “get out” of the marriage.

During the podcast exchange, host Allen weighed in about the children of JD and Usha Vance, as well, saying, “Yeah, that look like his kids. There’s a video of him saying that it’s completely okay for you to not want your neighbor to not speak English. So I’m thinking — I saw a photo of him at Thanksgiving. They’re speaking Hindi.”

Abdul El-Sayed continued his critique, saying, “His kids’ grandparents — like, how do you have that conversation with them? I’m just, I’m like, part of me is just like, bro, your whole political philosophy is incoherent. Yeah. Like, and you’re smart enough to know it. Yeah. That’s the thing. JD Vance is not a dumb*ss. JD Vance is a smart guy. He graduated from Yale, no? He graduated from Yale Law. He’s a smart guy. The thing about it is, he’s like, soul corrupt,” according to a Mediate report.

He went on: “Part of me is like, it must s-ck to live inside your head, to know that your entire politics is incoherent with the way you live your life. I love my brown kids, and I think my brown kids are just as American as everyone else. JD Vance has brown kids who he thinks — he thinks are less American than everyone else. Like, that’s wild, to look at your own kids and be like, you don’t actually belong as much in this country that I brought you into. Yeah. That’s so sad. How do you — like, I just, part of me is like, bro, that must break you every time you hug your own kids. Like, I’m so sorry.”

Allen added, “One of these days, we’re gonna see — the kids are gonna grow up and we’re gonna hear from them.”

“And you know the funny thing about it is, JD Vance’s kids are probably gonna grow up and, like, do everything they can to undo his politics. I mean, and I hope they will, like honestly, because they’ll be more coherent than he will,” El-Sayed replied. “And honestly, like, JD Vance’s kids — I love you. Like, Usha, like, get out, okay? Still got time,” he continued.

“I’m sure you’d probably have JD Vance here if he wants to come on the show. He can come on and he can explain what he’s feeling when he looks at his brown kids, and about how he’s gonna explain to them why his entire political philosophy is inconsistent with their existence.”

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