JD And Usha Vance Targets Of Michigan Dems Racial Rant Over Their ‘Brown Children’

A Michigan Democratic Senate hopeful in a battleground state is facing criticism after some comments he made about Vice President JD Vance and Second Lady Usha Vance during a podcast interview went viral. Michigan U.S. Senate candidate Dr. Abdul El-Sayed has been criticized after making comments about Vance’s marriage on The Allen Analysis Show podcast.

Abdul El-Sayed ripped into the vice president over his personal life and marriage with wife Usha Vance. “What do you think is going through Usha’s head when he talks? She’s like, ‘D-mn, I have to sleep with him,’” El-Sayed said during the episode, which was posted Friday, Fox News Digital reports.

Abdul El-Sayed, a top contender in Michigan’s Democrat Senate primary, cracks crude s-x jokes about Usha Vance and urges her to “get out” of her marriage. He then goes into a cruel riff about the Vice President’s children: “@JDVance has brown kids who he thinks are less American… pic.twitter.com/0dM0zp1dLb — Breitbart News (@BreitbartNews) April 18, 2026

The Michigan democrat continued with another jab, saying, “I guess she’s (Usha Vance) pregnant so something is happening,” before pivoting to remarks about the couple’s children. “Can you imagine, he’s got Brown kids, at some point he’s going to have a really awkward conversation with his kids, like, you made your career hating people who are different.”

Without offering any quotes or actions by the vice president to back up his allegations about the vice president making his career based on hate or bigotry, El-Sayed went further, arguing that JD Vance’s political beliefs clash with his own family dynamics. He accused the Vance of having an “incoherent” philosophy considering who lives in his home and said his “soul” became “corrupted” by being in power.

“He’s got to look at his kids and be like, ‘Yeah, those are Brown kids, they’re mine,’” El-Sayed said. “‘You know what I mean: And I had Brown kids. I had Brown kids?’” He added, “I love my Brown kids, and I think my Brown kids are just as American as everyone else. JD Vance has Brown kids who he thinks are less American than everyone else.”

The criticism didn’t stop there. El-Sayed also mocked the vice president personally, saying he has the “charisma of a doorknob” and the “aura of a toad,” while even encouraging Usha Vance to “get out” of the marriage.

During the podcast exchange, host Allen weighed in about the children of JD and Usha Vance, as well, saying, “Yeah, that look like his kids. There’s a video of him saying that it’s completely okay for you to not want your neighbor to not speak English. So I’m thinking — I saw a photo of him at Thanksgiving. They’re speaking Hindi.”

Abdul El-Sayed continued his critique, saying, “His kids’ grandparents — like, how do you have that conversation with them? I’m just, I’m like, part of me is just like, bro, your whole political philosophy is incoherent. Yeah. Like, and you’re smart enough to know it. Yeah. That’s the thing. JD Vance is not a dumb*ss. JD Vance is a smart guy. He graduated from Yale, no? He graduated from Yale Law. He’s a smart guy. The thing about it is, he’s like, soul corrupt,” according to a Mediate report.

DEMOCRAT SPARKS BACKLASH OVER COMMENTS ON VANCE’S KIDS MI Senate Candidate Abdul El-Sayed (D) is under fire after making remarks about JD Vance’s children while criticizing his political views. pic.twitter.com/CoJPPhjj7O — The Will Cain Show (@WillCainShow) April 20, 2026

He went on: “Part of me is like, it must s-ck to live inside your head, to know that your entire politics is incoherent with the way you live your life. I love my brown kids, and I think my brown kids are just as American as everyone else. JD Vance has brown kids who he thinks — he thinks are less American than everyone else. Like, that’s wild, to look at your own kids and be like, you don’t actually belong as much in this country that I brought you into. Yeah. That’s so sad. How do you — like, I just, part of me is like, bro, that must break you every time you hug your own kids. Like, I’m so sorry.”

Allen added, “One of these days, we’re gonna see — the kids are gonna grow up and we’re gonna hear from them.”

“And you know the funny thing about it is, JD Vance’s kids are probably gonna grow up and, like, do everything they can to undo his politics. I mean, and I hope they will, like honestly, because they’ll be more coherent than he will,” El-Sayed replied. “And honestly, like, JD Vance’s kids — I love you. Like, Usha, like, get out, okay? Still got time,” he continued.

“I’m sure you’d probably have JD Vance here if he wants to come on the show. He can come on and he can explain what he’s feeling when he looks at his brown kids, and about how he’s gonna explain to them why his entire political philosophy is inconsistent with their existence.”

Usha Vance, a lawyer, met JD when they were both attending Yale Law School. She clerked for several judges, including U.S. Supreme Court Chief Justice John Roberts. JD and Usha Vance were married in 2014 and have three children together. She is of Indian descent, as both of her parents immigrated to the United States from India.