Jason Sudeikis Asks Travis Kelce What’s Next for Him and Tay Tay: “Make an Honest Woman Out of Her”

During the 15th annual Big Slick Celebrity Weekend charity fundraiser in Kansas City, Missouri, Jason Sudeikis put NFL star, Travis Kelce, on the hot seat with a question that’s been on everyone’s mind. Sudeikis sported a fake mustache, sunglass, and a cap, joined by fellow actors Robert Smigel and George Wendt. The trio, along with Kelce, sat at a table as part of the skit. As per People magazine, the act soon took a cheeky turn when Sudeikis, leaned in and addressed Kelce with a grin, “Hey Travis, real talk, OK, just the guys here…When are you going to make an honest woman out of her [Taylor Swift]?” The audience erupted in excitement awaiting a response, but Kelce simply smiled and avoided answering.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Kyle Rivas

Sudeikis didn’t stop there. He quipped, “Taylor doesn’t need to be working anymore. I know your kicker agrees with me," referring to Kansas City Chiefs kicker, Harrison Butker’s, recent controversial commencement speech at Benedictine College, where he spoke against women seeking a career of their own. The humorous exchange, captured on video and shared on X (formerly Twitter), showcased Sudeikis and Smigel also urging Kelce to ask his girlfriend to fund a new football stadium. In response, the Kansas City Chiefs tight end chuckled and declared, "Ain't happening."

📹 | jason sudeikis, travis kelce and george wendt skecth at the big slick show tonight!

full video here 👇 https://t.co/ctKeCdEp8U pic.twitter.com/Lxjfy0nSXO — Jason Sudeikis Updates (@SudeikisNews) June 2, 2024

As per Entertainment Weekly, star quarterback Patrick Mahomes also joined Kelce on stage, along with hosts Paul Rudd, Fortune Feimster, and Heidi Gardner who kept the audience entertained. The Big Slick event, which supports Children’s Mercy Kansas City, has become a beloved tradition, bringing together celebrities for a good cause. Started by Rob Riggle, Sudeikis, and Rudd in 2010, the event celebrated its 15th year with a star-studded lineup including Eric Stonestreet and Punkie Johnson. Earlier that evening, before taking the stage, a visibly excited Kelce, declared, “It’s about to get crazy. This is going to get f----ing crazy. I don’t know what I’m ready for right now, but I’m ready to have some fun.”

Kelce and Swift’s romance has been the talk of the town since going public in September 2023 when Swift attended a Kansas City Chiefs game. The couple's public appearances, including holding hands at a Saturday Night Live afterparty in October and kissing at Coachella, have kept fans and media buzzing. Despite their efforts to keep the relationship relatively private, Kelce has on occasions opened up about Swift in interviews. Fans also speculate that Swift's latest album, The Tortured Poets Department, features songs about him. As reported by Page Six, an insider close to the couple, revealed, “They don’t want it to seem like it’s rushed insanity...Taylor and Travis discussed it and there is a plan...They will get engaged on their first anniversary in July.”