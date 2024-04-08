Jason Kelce Referred to as Taylor Swift’s ‘Brother-In-Law’ During an Appearance on Wrestlemania

During a recent WWE Wrestlemania event, retired NFL star Jason Kelce caused quite a stir with his unexpected appearance and was even called Taylor Swift's brother-in-law at one point, according to a report by Page Six. Kelce, a 36-year-old retired NFL player, pulled off the surprise with his former teammate Lane Johnson as they secretly got themselves into the match between Dominik Mysterio and Santos Escobar. To maintain their anonymity, the pair wore Philadelphia Eagles headpieces that completely hid their faces, adding to their impromptu appearance.

Their grand reveal was nothing short of spectacular, as they discarded their masks and black tanks, eliciting a hearty welcome from broadcaster Pat McAfee to the Philadelphia Eagles at Wrestlemania. Yet, it was the link to Swift that truly captured the spotlight. According to Marca, one announcer said, "Isn't that whatshername's brother-in-law?" The host of The Pat McAfee Show then belted out one of her hit songs, 22. He questioned, “Is that who you are talking about?” This coincides with the ongoing buzz surrounding the relationship between Travis Kelce, Jason's younger brother, and Swift, which has been a hot topic since they began dating last summer.

The fusion of the sport and pop world has taken all fans by storm, but many love it. Moreover, Jason's wife, Kylie Kelce, recently shared insights into Travis' romance with the pop sensation. She candidly acknowledged that their family was not accustomed to the intense scrutiny that accompanies such high-profile relationships. “It’s interesting. I am trying to take it in stride and just make sure that as people are talking about me, it’s about important things,” she said. The Kelces have had a whirlwind experience, getting to know the Grammy winner up close during Travis's electrifying NFL season.

Adding to the excitement, the season concluded on a high note, with Travis clinching his third Super Bowl victory and Jason bidding an emotional farewell to football. “Ultimately, if Travis is happy, we’re happy,” Kylie said. A devoted mother to three charming kids with Jason, she also revealed how the entire family has enthusiastically supported Travis. Witnessing the romance between Swift and Kelce unfold has been a delightful experience, providing them with a glimpse into a world where celebrity, sports, and personal lives intertwine.

The sad little swiftie in me trying to figure out if Taylor and Travis are at mania because Jason Kelce popped up #WrestleMania pic.twitter.com/p98mJGU8tY — Leevs x 🌻 (@HelloItsLevi) April 7, 2024

Meanwhile, Swift and Travis were recently seen enjoying a cozy time in the Bahamas, basking in the sun during the NFL's off-season and Swift’s break from her very successful Eras Tour. This relationship goes beyond mere headline material; it's a genuine connection that has united two vastly different fan bases in a harmonious war, along with a touch of playful banter.

Good morning! Jason Kelce and Lane Johnson were back at the Linc for Wrestlemania. They were there with Big Dom. Lane wore the Big Dom shirt when they made a surprise appearance in the ring. Jason‘s retirement tour continues! pic.twitter.com/hGUWw9Igga — John Clark (@JClarkNBCS) April 7, 2024

Following the event, Jason was photographed backstage with wrestling legend The Rock. Additionally, according to the Daily Mail, Saturday marked only the second time that Wrestlemania had taken place in Philly, with the last occurrence being in 1999 at the First Union Center. This time, the event was hosted at Lincoln Financial Field, the home of the Eagles, where Jason played for 13 seasons.