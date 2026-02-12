Jamie Raskin Flips “Trump Derangement Syndrome” Back on MAGA

Donald Trump’s MAGA loyalists got a taste of their own medicine, thanks to Jamie Raskin. The confrontation was over the newly coined term Trump Derangement Syndrome, often used by the MAGA base. The term serves as an insult to those critical of Trump.

One of the most recent uses of this term came from Attorney General Pam Bondi. She made a combative appearance while being questioned before the House Judiciary Committee. When criticized about how the Trump administration handled the controversial Epstein files, Bondi dismissed Rep. Thomas Massie, as she believes he is suffering from Trump Derangement Syndrome.

Now, in response to this overused term, U.S. Representative Jamie Raskin had a comeback for the MAGA base. During a Wednesday appearance, Raskin was speaking with host Jen Psaki. In his words, “Well, we accuse them of deranged Trump syndrome, following a deranged person.”

Psaki: She accused Massie of having Trump derangement syndrome Raskin: Well, we accuse them of having deranged Trump syndrome—following a deranged person… pic.twitter.com/QcplcrOUXT — Acyn (@Acyn) February 12, 2026

TDS has only given more fuel to the Trump administration to be defined by critics as fascist rule. Lately, some of the moves by the Trump administration have not only undermined public faith but also sounded an alarm over what U.S. citizens will witness.

Returning to Bondi’s statement before the House Judiciary Committee, she tried to do damage control when Jamie Raskin accused Trump of making some extra income from the Department of Justice. He called it a violation of the Constitution, which prompted Bondi to label him as obsessed with the 79-year-old president.

Currently, the handling and release of documents related to the Epstein files have become a major point of contention between the GOP and Democrats. Democrats have accused the GOP majority of ignoring the victims while allowing the Department of Justice to release documents exposing them after redacting the names of members in Trump’s inner circle.

Jamie Raskin pressed the allegation against Bondi and said,

“You’re not showing a lot of interest in the victims. Whether it’s Epstein’s human trafficking ring or the homicidal government violence against citizens in Minneapolis, as attorney general you’re siding with the perpetrators and you’re ignoring the victims.”

Sounds like Mrs. Angry has tRuMp DerAnGeMenT sYndRomE! pic.twitter.com/TDqrVBp3ek — GoSheboygan (@GoSheboygan) February 12, 2026

She said, “You’re obsessed with him. You’re obsessed with Donald Trump. You have Trump derangement syndrome.” Bondi bypassed answering anything related to the Epstein files and instead blamed the Democrats for refusing to acknowledge anything good Trump had done.

At one point, the Attorney General tried to shift the blame to the Democrats by attacking them personally. In her words, “They yell, they cut me off. They want to ask a question and don’t want answers because they want to distract from all the great things that President Donald Trump and his administration have done.”

The war of words between Raskin and Bondi ended when the Attorney General ignored the former’s demands to have Epstein’s co-conspirators indicted. Raskin stated, “You can let her filibuster all day long, but not on our watch — not on our time, no way. And I told you about that, Attorney General, before you started.”

Bondi ended the argument by calling Raskin a “washed-up loser (…) not even a lawyer.”