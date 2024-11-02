Jamie Foxx Reported Diddy to the FBI After Actor Was 'Poisoned,' Says Ex-Bodyguard

Trigger Warning: This article contains themes of sexual violence that some readers may find distressing.

Sean "Diddy" Combs' troubles will not cease anytime soon, especially now that the rapper has been accused of poisoning Jamie Foxx. Big Homie. CC, an ex-bodyguard of the Hollywood star claimed in a recent interview, shared by Cam Capone News, "Well, I know he poisoned Jamie Foxx and Jamie Foxx reported him to the Federal Bureau of Investigation because of it. I know that’s a fact."

The ex-bodyguard further claimed, "Well by the time this drop, this is gonna be in the stratosphere, this is gonna be in the ether by the time this drop. You can probably look it up right now, but by the time this interview drops, this will surely be out in the ether." CC also explained that he faced a similar life-threatening situation thrice. With not much evidence to back his claim he said, "These people poison people, bro, I’ve been poisoned three times." The severity of the allegations has made matters worse for the music mogul.

As per Page Six, in another interview, Choke No Joke, a well-known videographer, told Comdey Hype something strikingly similar. Choke went to the taping of Foxx's Netflix special called What Had Happened Was and alleged that the actor said "Diddy was responsible for what happened to him and he is the one who called the FBI on him... “I don’t think he was joking."

Jamie Foxx responds with 'God bless you' when asked to confirm rumors circulating online that he allegedly said in his Netflix comedy special that Diddy was the person who drugged him and sent him to the hospital in 2023. pic.twitter.com/o4gj6UleEY — The Art Of Dialogue (@ArtOfDialogue_) October 26, 2024

The American internet personality also claimed that the Django Unchained actor was caught filming something that didn't go well with Combs. Therefore, Foxx was caught, and "allegedly Diddy and his security beat Jamie's ass and that’s why Jamie was in the hospital." The confession made waves, and listeners shared their words of strength for the interviewee.

WAIT!!!! It was Jamie Foxx that called the FBI on Diddy? Holy shit. Apparently he claims that Diddy poisoned him or drugged him that caused his stroke — LilShadow (@Ms_LilShadow) October 23, 2024

Foxx was reportedly limping when he was admitted to the hospital by his daughter and sister last year. This year, Foxx finally opened up about his condition and what he underwent. According to NBC News, Foxx said he had a "bad headache. Asked my boy for an Advil. I was gone for 20 days. I don’t remember anything," while snapping his fingers to describe the passage of time during his blackout. The 56-year-old further revealed, "Next doctor said, ‘There’s something going on up there.’ But he doesn't want to give details, saying, “I won’t say it on camera."

Meanwhile, Combs is in the Metropolitan Detention Center awaiting his trial for several counts alleging sexual assault and sex trafficking. The music mogul has denied such claims and agreed to testify in court. According to BBC, the charges pressed against Combs also claim that he forced women into coerced sexual acts during his famous white parties. The parties were attended by many celebrities and high-profile personalities.

If you are being subjected to sexual assault, or know of anyone who is, please call the National Sexual Assault Hotline at 800.656.HOPE (4673).