James Woods Slams Ted Cruz Amid Minnesota Scandal: ‘What Are Republicans Doing About It?’

Veteran actor James Woods is tired of seeing Republican politicians, including Texas Sen. Ted Cruz, complain rather than intervene in the ongoing Minnesota social aid fraud scandal.

As of December 31, federal prosecutors have charged over nearly 100 individuals in connection with a fraud investigation tied to Minnesota social-services programs that include child care, food, autism programs, and housing. Most defendants are of Somali descent, and roughly 60 have been convicted so far.

“The Somali community came to Minnesota and discovered American politicians who were willing to partner with them to rob American taxpayers,” Cruz wrote in an X post, with a segment of his podcast attached. “The scale of this theft boggles the mind.”

The Somali community came to Minnesota and discovered American politicians who were willing to partner with them to rob American taxpayers. The scale of this theft boggles the mind. More on Verdict: https://t.co/mRifvSQ7XK pic.twitter.com/LyoTbjLkCZ — Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) December 29, 2025

Woods quoted Cruz’s post, writing, “Blah, blah, blah. What are Republicans DOING about it?” Cruz had not publicly responded to Woods as of publication.

State officials have denied allegations of fraud. On Monday, December 29, independent journalist Nick Shirley visited multiple state daycare facilities, including an inactive building calling itself the “Quality Learing Center.” The New York Post reported Tuesday that the building’s name had since been corrected to read “Quality Learning Center.”

Woods shared his frustration with both politicians and Somali Americans in other X posts. He referred to Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz and Rep. Ilhan Omar as “hucksters” and called on the government to stop issuing “handouts.” Walz’s office has pushed back on Shirley’s reporting, with a spokesperson telling Fox News that Walz has “worked for years to crack down on fraud.”

If we stop government handouts altogether, they can’t be exploited by hucksters like Omar and Walz. But they are the tiniest tip of a massive Democrat iceberg that is sinking America. Republicans won’t do anything. We may as well strike up the band and sink with the ship. pic.twitter.com/E9x6VxDgFN — James Woods (@RealJamesWoods) December 30, 2025

However, Woods made it clear that he is also irritated with Republicans, particularly those who air their grievances but fail to act. Woods called on House Speaker Mike Johnson and U.S. Attorney General Pam Bondi to “get their respective houses in order” before deporting Somali Americans and sending Walz to jail.

“Every time Republicans start huffing and puffing their faux outrage about all the Democrat corruption, tag them, then ask them when they are going to DO SOMETHING!!!!” the 78-year-old Woods vented. “Make it clear we won’t even bother to vote next year, if they don’t get off their worthless [expletive].”

New York Post reporters Steven Vago and Chris Nesi traveled to Minneapolis this week and wrote that the Quality Learning Center’s owners put on a “dog and pony show.” Vago and Nesi estimated that at least 20 children entered the facility on Monday afternoon after being bused in; the daycare says it is open Monday through Thursday from 2 to 10 p.m.

🚨 JUST IN: The “Quality Learing Center” has now put a PATCH over their sign to correctly spell “Learning” Can’t even believe this is real Absolutely pathetic 🤣 RAID THIS PLACE BEFORE ALL THE EVIDENCE IS INCINERATED! pic.twitter.com/ojXGZFXT8F — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) December 30, 2025

The fraud scheme also allegedly involves $300 million in food programs, $220 million tied to fake autism programs, and an estimated $302 million in housing subsidies.

Woods also shared an image captioned, “Democrats hired 87,000 more IRS agents to go after Americans while they imported third world immigrants to steal billions from the American taxpayer.”

Shirley’s researcher, who goes by “David,” told reporters Tuesday that he filed a criminal complaint against Walz related to the fraud scandal. Walz’s office had not publicly commented on the complaint as of publication.