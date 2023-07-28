James Corden Cheers On Buddy Harry Styles at His Final 'Love on Tour' Show in Italy

The 44-year-old former talk show presenter, James Corden, unexpectedly showed up at the last event of his longtime buddy Harry Styles' Love on Tour on Saturday night. The tour had covered the globe for two albums, almost two years, and more than 160 performances.

James Corden, Kid Harpoon e Ben Winston asistieron al último show de Harry #LoveOnTourReggioEmilia



— ificouldfreakpic.twitter.com/KHsJB9hfne — Harry Styles News (@teamhsnews) July 22, 2023

After Styles, 29, was there for him as he finished his eight-year run as host of The Late Late Show With James Corden in April, his presence felt only right. His long-running global tour came to a close on 22 July in the Italian city of Reggio Emilia, and his closest friend was there to cheer him on. However, if one believes the online footage, the TV personality wasn't only there to cheer on his pal, but to party with his followers as well. Several concertgoers at the RCF Arena gig in Reggio Emilia, Italy, reported seeing Corden in the VIP section or among the throng cheering on his musician friend, according to People.

In a video posted to TikTok by user @nkkarts, Corden can be seen dancing along to Styles's rendition of 'Best Song Ever' by One Direction. Fans can be seen floating about the Gavin & Stacey actor, filming him with their phones. As he takes the helm of the jam session, everyone gets into a massive mosh pit as Styles drops the beat. Everyone, including Corden, can be seen singing along enthusiastically and clearly enjoying themselves.

Image Source: Tik Tok | @nkkarts

Many fans have recently shared their opinions in the comment section of the Tik Tok video. One fan commented, "Omggg I love how he is just in the crowd." Another person wrote, "A mosh pit to best song ever is something I never knew I needed to see." Meanwhile, a third user remarked, "Love how he's just right in the action absolutely loving life!"

Another clip had Corden mingling with Kid Harpoon, a close friend of Styles' and a collaborator on both Fine Line and the Grammy-winning Harry's House. Another fan footage shows the comedian walking past the stage with his wife Julia Carey and waving to the audience during opening act Wet Leg. Later in the evening, a fan recorded a scene allegedly showing Corden and Styles's reported girlfriend, Bones and All actress Taylor Russell, watching the 'Watermelon Sugar' singer address the audience in the intermissions.

Harry's friends (Jeffrey, Glenne, Tommy, Tom, Xander, Jacquelyn Jablonski, Taylor Russell, Kid Harpoon, Jenny, James Corden, Laurence, Tyler) moved by Harry's speech 🥹#LoveOnTourReggioEmilia

pic.twitter.com/mXeuTxRHB0 — HSNews (@HS_News_) July 23, 2023

Corden and Styles have been pals for a long time, and their on-screen smooches and dodgeball matches have been highlights of both men's careers. According to LA Times, the actor assisted Styles in making a homemade music video for 'Daylight,' a classic song from his Love on Tour, last year. The official music video for the song was released last week.

The "As It Was" singer even has a tattoo dedicated to Corden. The words "Late Late" are permanently tattooed on Styles' arm as a result of a 2015 The Late Late Show episode dubbed "Tattoo Roulette," which was a tribute to their bromance.

