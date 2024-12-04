James Carville Reveals The Disturbing Reason Why Trump Won The Election: "Young People Feel..."

James Carville, the renowned Democratic strategist, has amplified his warnings following Donald Trump’s unexpected reelection victory, delving deeper into what he sees as fundamental failures within the Democratic Party. Speaking on The Daily Blast podcast with Greg Sargent, Carville dissected the party’s inability to connect with working-class voters, young people, and nonwhite demographics—groups that once formed the backbone of the Democratic coalition.

As Carville reflected on Trump’s sweeping win, including the flipping of several battleground states and Democratic strongholds, he emphasized that much of the party’s struggle lies in its failure to understand how voters consume information, according to The New Republic. “We’re living in the dark,” Carville admitted. “We don’t know where people get their information, and we’ve done almost nothing to figure it out. If we’re going to turn this around, we need to start by turning on the light.”

"The country wanted change. The vice president decided not to provide it." Democratic strategist James Carville lays out his theory for Donald Trump's presidential win. pic.twitter.com/0wIb1K6sfb — Christiane Amanpour (@amanpour) November 12, 2024

A recent New York Times analysis revealed a 13-point swing among working-class white voters and an astonishing 37-point swing among working-class nonwhite voters toward Republicans over the past decade. Carville attributed this shift to a combination of cultural alienation and ineffective communication. “The Democrats’ embrace of what I call 'faculty lounge language' is more alienating than we imagined, especially for people in the middle of the country,” he said.

NEW: James Carville suggests that if Trump wins, Democrats wild end up in jail and urges them to ask their Trump-supporting friends: "just so you know what you’re voting for, do you really want me to go to jail?"



“You better pay attention and every time you have somebody who is… pic.twitter.com/oLLZXy9XYr — Unlimited L's (@unlimited_ls) October 22, 2024

Carville elaborated on the struggles of Kamala Harris’s campaign, particularly with younger voters. While Harris narrowly won voters aged 18 to 29, her margins were significantly slimmer than expected, and Trump’s gains among young males were particularly alarming. “Part of the problem is real,” Carville explained. “Young people feel left out of the economy—sky-high rents, unattainable homeownership, and crushing insurance and tuition costs. But part of it is communication. We didn’t effectively reach them, and when we did, we talked past their concerns.”

Brian Williams and James Carville speak onstage during Election Night Live With Brian Williams at Amazon Studios. (Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer)

Harris’s cost-of-living agenda, though substantial, failed to gain traction with voters, a failure Carville tied to ineffective messaging. “Who knew about her agenda?” he asked, pointing out that the campaign failed to penetrate the information space where Trump excelled. Trump, according to Carville, didn’t offer a detailed plan but relied on a simple, resonant message that "inflation is a disaster under Biden," and he will fix it.

James Carville urges the Democrats to fill the vacuum left in the party after Trump's win, because the Democrats are listless and lacking leadership:

"Where do the Democrats go from here?

We need a leader. There's no Nancy Pelosi. There's not an identifiable opposition leader."… pic.twitter.com/HTAmaIfPs5 — Eric Abbenante (@EricAbbenante) November 6, 2024

Carville also lamented the party’s inability to capitalize on pro-worker policies achieved under the Biden administration, including major union victories and minimum wage increases. “We didn’t run on it,” he said bluntly, questioning why the Democrats didn’t champion a clear economic promise like raising wages. “Why not say, ‘America needs a raise, and we’re going to give it to them’? Instead, we let Trump dominate the narrative.” Turning to broader party strategies, Carville criticized the Democratic establishment for failing to modernize its outreach.

He described the reliance on outdated tactics like mailers, TV ads, and door-to-door campaigns as a stark contrast to Trump’s mastery of contemporary platforms and messaging. “Until we fix this, we’ll keep losing ground,” he warned. The discussion also touched on cultural issues, with Carville expressing concern over what he described as Democrats’ overemphasis on 'woke' messaging, which he believes alienates working-class voters. While he underscored the importance of defending marginalized groups, he argued that the focus on such issues often detracts from addressing core economic concerns. We need to refocus on their material plight—raising wages, lowering costs, and creating opportunities," he said.