James Carville Predicts Donald Trump’s Downfall— Advises Democrats to ‘Sit Back and Watch’

Democratic Party strategist James Carville had predicted that Donald Trump‘s administration would collapse soon. He revealed that maybe it would take less than a month until the president’s downfall. The famed political consultant noted that the decreasing approval numbers would ultimately lead to his ruin.

Just within the first month back in office, Trump unleashed an avalanche of executive orders and fired thousands of federal workers, moving the country’s economy to a sinkage. So Carville’s advice for Democrats is to “sit back and watch it happen.”

Talking to Mediaite‘s Dan Abrams, Carville said, “Democrats need to play possum. This whole thing is collapsing.” Further explaining his point, the strategist said, “I believe, this administration, in less than 30 days, in the midst of a massive collapse.” He emphasized, “In particularly, a collapse in public opinion.”

Following James Carville‘s statement, Abrams asked, “You literally think that in 30 days to 6 weeks, the Trump administration is effectively gonna collapse in terms of public support?” Carville fired back, “Well, it’s literally collapsing right now. We are in a midst of a collapse.”

He elaborated that Trump’s recent approval is the lowest ever any of his predecessors had in a comparable time. “It’s going to be easy picking here in six weeks. Just lay back,” he advised Democrats to sit back and watch the whole thing unfold. “It’s over!” he declared before explaining that the House Democrats already know what is happening and they are prepared to handle it.

“It’s over!” James Carville predicts the Trump administration is going to completely collapse in “less than 30 days”. He advises Dems to sit back and let it happen. (Video: SiriusXM/Mediaite) pic.twitter.com/bfA2bMF6pk — Mike Sington (@MikeSington) February 23, 2025

James Carville’s statement on Trump’s downfall comes two days after he had a clash with the president. On Saturday, Carville, who was the man behind Bill Clinton‘s successful 1992 campaign, mocked Donald Trump’s approval numbers on Fox News. He also got testy with host Sean Hannity.

“I’m reading these polls saying the Democrats are 13 points up in the congressional generic, that Donald Trump has the lowest approval rating of any president at this point in his presidency in American history,” he said. Carville then questioned the conservative network’s credibility when it came to the president’s polling numbers. “So, your viewers are getting one view. And I’m reading another view. One of us is right, and one of us is wrong. It’s that simple. Have they got fact checkers at Fox?”

James Carville (Skeletor) says Donald Trump’s collapse is already underway. pic.twitter.com/zYnp06LTzy — Bruce Snyder (@realBruceSnyder) February 21, 2025

However, Donald Trump lashed out at James Carville on his Truth Social. The president insisted that he has the “best polling numbers” right now before calling the strategies a “loser.”

“The Democrats, run by broken down losers like James Carville, whose weak of mind and body, are going crazy, and just don’t know what to do,” Trump wrote, “They have lost their confidence and spirit – They have lost their minds!”