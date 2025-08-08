James Carville Just Predicted a GOP Bloodbath! Says Trump’s Presidency Is ‘Collapsing in Real Time’

If democrats could finger the right pulse, things might change.

Veteran Democratic strategist James Carville has issued a stark warning to Republicans. According to him, the political tide is turning fast.

Carville got into a conversation with SiriusXM host Dan Abrams, where he confidently predicted that republican good days may be numbered. He said that the mounting unpopularity of President Donald Trump could lead to a major electoral backlash. And the results may be visible not just in the 2024 election cycle but well into 2026.

“I’m very, very, very confident that this administration is gonna be widely rejected in the elections coming up,” Carville stated. “And they’re gonna be particularly widely rejected in the elections in 2026.”

Carville’s bold prediction didn’t come from a vibe or out of nowhere. He pointed to Trump’s declining approval ratings, which are currently hovering around 37% to 40% by some estimates. There is also a growing dissatisfaction with the state of the economy.

Though RealClearPolitics and The New York Times show that Trump has a slightly higher approval average of around 44-45.8%, these numbers are usually dismissed due to poll bias. Carville dismissed those figures too and called the overall trend a “collapse happening in real time.”

The Jeffrey Epstein story is not going away, no matter how much the White House wants it to. Why? As James Carville says, it’s a story that every American can unite against. pic.twitter.com/IYSS9fFrG0 — Jessica Tarlov (@JessicaTarlov) August 6, 2025

“It is collapsing right in front of you,” Carville claimed.

The Democrats have significantly outperformed expectations in a series of special elections held in early 2025. NBC News reported that Democrats overperformed their 2024 margins. It was by an average of 11.5% across 16 special elections.

In June alone, the poll results showed that Democrats exceeded expectations in five out of six races. Data analyst G. Elliott Morris also noted that Democrats currently lead Republicans by 2.6% in generic ballot polling.

It is well ahead of typical “out-party” gains in midterm cycles. Carville also cited this data as evidence and said that voters are already tired and unhappy with Trump’s second presidency.

“We’re running away with every election we’ve had,” he told Abrams.

James Carville Tells Democrats to ‘Save Democracy’ From Trump by Adding New Blue States, Packing Supreme Court https://t.co/qEQBL6bzWI — Tuck The Frumpers (@realTuckFrumper) August 7, 2025

He then added that Democrats are poised to dominate in key 2025 gubernatorial contests. “We’re going to run away with Virginia. We’re going to win New Jersey.”

Carville is not the only one who has noticed the historic dissatisfaction with Trump as president and his low popularity. CNN’s political analyst Harry Enten called him one of the most unpopular presidents at this stage of a second term. He is second only to himself during his first term.

During the second term, it is common for presidents to lose popularity as the novelty of the new president wears off. However, when compared to other presidents during their second term, Trump ranks near the bottom. He is just above Richard Nixon during the Watergate scandal.

Carville’s confidence can be a light at the end of the tunnel for democrats and may reflect a shift in the political landscape. Republican-aligned groups are struggling to hold themselves when standing in front of the public or in town hall meetings. They are having difficulty translating their aggressive culture war narratives into electoral wins.

BREAKING: Lawrence O’Donnell, a media legend, after seeing the media coverage of Donald Trump’s handling of the Epstein files, finally had enough: “We are watching the worst president in history manipulate the worst WH press corps in history every day.” This is a must-watch: 🔥 pic.twitter.com/GqcqW3Chkt — CALL TO ACTIVISM (@CalltoActivism) August 8, 2025

Trump is also facing backlash for his policy decisions, polarizing leadership style, and mounting legal troubles. All these may be driving moderate and swing voters away.

However critics could argue that the former Clinton strategist also made such bold predictions before. The accuracy of the forecast depends on the ability of Democrats to keep the momentum, maintain unity, and capitalize on Republican missteps.

The next few months, especially the 2026 midterms, will show just how prophetic his words turn out to be.