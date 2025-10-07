Jamaica in Mourning: Community Grieves After 4-Year-Old and Four Others Killed in Massacre

A mass shooting has killed 5 people in St. Catherine, Jamaica. This includes a 4 year old child, Shannon Gordon. She was a student of Rosemount Primary and Infant School. Another victim of the shooting is an 11-year-old who goes to the same school, left in critical condition battling for life.

As per the police record, the 6 shooters posed as police officers as they opened fire in the ‘Big Yard’ area. They were dressed in police vests and attacked the family around 8:45 pm on Sunday. They went to the Commodore main road and opened fire on the occupants of the home. A two-day curfew was enforced in the Linstead area after the incident.

They were carrying high-powered weapons as they opened reckless firing on people. A total of 9 people were hit, leaving five dead, including Iyasha Washington(39), Mark Amos(22), Jushane Edwards(19), Mario Sullivan(14), and the four-year-old.

The principal of the school Malaika Sinclair Bailey, stated, “The news has shaken us to the core. Our students and staff are traumatized.” She further called the four year old a bright child. The school’s chairman Bishop Courtney Golding also offered sympathy. He said the incident has left the whole community in shock and grief after this incident.

Golding termed the incident to be a “senseless act of violence,” which has left the community ‘heartbroken and tense’. After the incident on Sunday, the police team, including Assistant Commissioner Christopher Phillips and Superintendent Hopton Nicholson, went to the school the next day.

The police team offered emotional support, and condolences to the community. Assistant Commissioner Christopher Phillips sympathized with the victims’ families. He’s determined to serve justice to the people in the shortest possible time. He also assured everyone that the police will not spare any effort in tracking down the shooters.

The Jamaican government is offering a $2 million reward if someone has helpful information. Offering condolences and hope for future, the Prime Minister, Andrew Holness statement says, “I really sincerely urge those citizens, those members of the communities who know, please share the information with us. It is ultimately in your benefit.”

Philips has urged the community to come forward to help the security forces. One possible reason for the shooting is considered to be gang conflict. We’ll know more after further investigation.