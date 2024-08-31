Jack White Condemns Trump Campaign Calls Them 'Fascists' For Using His Band's Song

Jack White ripped the Trump campaign for using his band's music for their event recently. The musician threatened the campaign with a lawsuit for posting a clip on the internet with the band The White Stripes' music. White posted the tweeted clip on his Instagram profile in a tone of no tolerance. "Oh....Don't even think about using my music you fascists. Lawsuit coming from my lawyers about this (to add to your 5 thousand others)," he wrote.

He further continued, "Have a great day at work today Margo Martin. And as long as I'm here, a double f*ck you DonOLD for insulting our nation's veterans at Arlington you scum. You should lose every military family's vote immediately from that if ANYTHING makes sense anymore," as he concluded the note with his name. The video clip of Donald Trump originally posted by Margo Martin, Trump’s deputy director of communications shows the ex-POTUS walking up the staircase of an airplane with the opening guitar riff of Seven Nation Army playing in the background. Martin captioned the post, "President @realDonaldTrump Departs for Michigan and Wisconsin."

This isn't the first time, the Republican frontrunner for the upcoming elections is facing a tussle with the musicians. Lately, Foo Fighter stated to clarify that they didn't permit the businessman-turned-politician to use their song My Hero for the campaign. According to The Hill, the metal band said that they would donate the royalties earned by the song to Vice President Kamala Harris' campaign. Other than the bands, singer Celine Dion also distanced herself from the Republican political campaign as her track My Heart Will Go On was played in a rally held in Montana by the business tycoon.

Dion posted on her Instagram handle that stated, "Today, Celine Dion’s management team and her record label, Sony Music Entertainment Canada Inc., became aware of the unauthorized usage of the video, recording, musical performance, and likeness of Celine Dion singing 'My Heart Will Go On' at a Donald Trump / JD Vance campaign rally in Montana. In no way is this use authorized, and Celine Dion does not endorse this or any similar use.… And really, THAT song?" The comment section had singer Arian Grande write, "I love you" with many fans liking the comment.

Recently, Trump shared an AI-generated post of Taylor Swift and Swifties supporting him for the presidential race. The post on Truth Social bore the brunt of netizens who called the businessman out of his senses for using fake images to promote his political campaign. The post included Swift urging her fans to vote for the former President again for the next term. Swifties fumed at the post while, the Grammy-award-winning singer hasn't released any statement on the incident nor has lent her voice to any of the political parties for this election season as per The New York Times.