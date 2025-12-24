Jack Smith Demands Release of ‘Full Videotape’ of His 9-Hour House Testimony

Former Special Counsel Jack Smith is asking House Republicans to release the complete video of his nearly nine-hour closed-door testimony before the House Judiciary Committee. He argues that selective accounts of the session are misrepresenting what he told lawmakers about his investigations into President Donald Trump.

In a letter sent to Judiciary Chairman Rep. Jim Jordan of Ohio and obtained by CBS News correspondent Scott MacFarlane, Smith’s attorneys urged the “prompt public release” of the full video. They said the public should hear Smith’s testimony directly instead of through summaries influenced by political interests.

According to the letter, Smith “welcomed” the chance to testify. He hopes the full recording will “correct the many mischaracterizations” surrounding the work of the special counsel’s office. His lawyers stated that releasing the video would allow Americans to assess his statements in context, rather than relying on secondhand accounts of what took place behind closed doors.

Smith’s testimony addressed his investigations into Trump’s handling of classified documents, alleged obstruction of justice, and attempts to overturn the 2020 presidential election. These cases led to criminal charges but did not go to trial after Trump returned to office, due to the Justice Department’s long-standing policy against indicting a sitting president.

The letter also reiterated Smith’s request for an open, public hearing. His legal team stressed that he “steadfastly followed Justice Department policies” and made decisions based on the facts and the law, not political motives. Smith, through his lawyers, said he stands by the actions taken during his time as special counsel.

This push for a complete release comes amid ongoing fallout from reports about Smith’s testimony. Some sources indicated that he told lawmakers investigators had evidence “beyond a reasonable doubt” that Trump “criminally” conspired to overturn the 2020 election. Those remarks, reported by people familiar with the deposition, have heightened partisan reactions in Congress.

Former Special Counsel Jack Smith asked House Judiciary Cmte to promptly release “the full videotape” of his deposition with GOP-led panel this month To “ensure that the American people can hear the facts directly from Mr. Smith, rather than through second-hand accounts” pic.twitter.com/Y4maT8raVQ — Scott MacFarlane (@MacFarlaneNews) December 24, 2025

Republicans on the Judiciary Committee, led by Jordan, have claimed that Smith’s investigations were politically motivated. They have included the deposition in a broader oversight effort targeting the Justice Department. Meanwhile, Democrats have characterized Smith’s appearance as emphasizing the seriousness of the allegations against Trump.

Smith’s team is now pushing back by demanding transparency, viewing the full videotape as the best way to clarify conflicting narratives. His lawyers stated that a public release would prevent selective quotations and allow viewers to evaluate Smith’s demeanor, answers, and explanations for themselves.

As of Wednesday, the Judiciary Committee had not announced whether it would release the full recording or respond to Smith’s request. The dispute puts Jordan in control of footage that both sides believe could influence public perception of one of the most contentious investigations in modern political history. Smith is openly banking on the idea that transparency will work to his advantage.

Smith was appointed by former Attorney General Merrick Garland as the independent special counsel, responsible for overseeing two preexisting Justice Department criminal investigations into Trump over the efforts to overturn the 2020 election. After Trump returned to office, the matters stalled under DOJ policy against prosecuting a sitting president and he is currently under investigation as to whether the investigation was politically motivated.