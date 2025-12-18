Jack Smith Delivers Bombshell Testimony Against Donald Trump, Claims He Has Enough Evidence to Prove Guilt

Donald Trump seems to have brewed fresh troubles after Jack Smith’s recent claims. The lawyer’s latest statement claims he has “proof beyond a reasonable doubt” against the U.S. President. Smith alleged that Trump willingly engaged himself in criminal scheming to overturn the 2020 elections. Volume II of Smith’s reports has remained sealed by court order after Trump requested it. The undisclosed report reportedly details his retention of classified documents and obstruction efforts to release them.

​For those unfamiliar, Jack Smith served as a special counsel who prosecuted Donald Trump for his crimes and fought multiple cases against him. Judge Aileen Cannon dismissed one of these cases. The ruling had a domino effect, prompting the Supreme Court to pause all prosecutions against Trump.

Smith asserted that politics had played no role in prosecutorial decisions. Jack added, “The decision to bring charges against President Trump was mine, but the basis for those charges rests entirely with President Trump and his actions.” ​His team additionally stumbled upon powerful evidence that revealed where Trump allegedly stored documents. These included a bathroom and ballroom inside his much-prided Mar-A-Lago estate in Florida.

Jack Smith Testifies that he had Enough Evidence to Prove Trump Guilty Beyond a Reasonable Doubthttps://t.co/dUJVbXM4eh — Glenn Kirschner (@glennkirschner2) December 18, 2025

​Jack Smith underlined that Trump’s “criminal” scheming blocked the lawful transfer of power during the 2020 presidential election. He allegedly obstructed justice by retaining the documents after leaving office in January 2021. The closed-door testimony between Jack Smith and the committee is said to have stretched for over eight hours.

​Amid much backlash from Trump loyalists, Smith has not stopped his investigations. He’s already received phone call records of eight Republican senators as part of his probe into election interference. Smith informed, “Exploiting that violence, President Trump and his associates tried to call Members of Congress in furtherance of their criminal scheme, urging them to further delay certification of the 2020 election. I didn’t choose those Members; President Trump did.”

​Coming back to Donald Trump, it seems his legal team, as a result, remains on high alert given the alarming nature of Jack Smith’s near revelations. It is speculated that if the report gets a go-ahead and is released, it would reignite significant legal and political challenges for the U.S. President. As such, his lawyers are actively working around the clock in order to block the release of the exclusive report.

If Jack Smith had not found the evidence to convict Donald Trump, the @JudiciaryGOP would have held prime time public hearings to clear Trump. We see you — seanmack (@seanmack1025) December 18, 2025

​Meanwhile, Trump-appointed Judge Aileen Cannon, who had already dismissed one of Smith’s cases against the former, has now made another move. She intentionally delayed the decision on making the report public, earning criticism from the Eleventh Circuit Court, which had already set a 60-day deadline for her to act.

​On the other hand, the attorneys defending Trump have argued that the release of the report would only perpetuate the unlawful investigations of Smith. Additionally, Republicans have labeled these indictments and the blame against Donald Trump as a witch hunt, slashing down the investigative attempts made by Jack Smith.