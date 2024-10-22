Jack Nicholson's Son Looks Eerily Similar To Him, Giving Us Same Vibes As His Dad in 'The Shining'

Ray Nicholson, son of well-known Hollywood actor Jack Nicholson, is gaining popularity on TikTok after a video of him discussing how much his smile resembles his father's iconic grin was uploaded. It's noteworthy especially because the 32-year-old actor is set to appear in the horror sequel Smile 2, and his role in the movie's promotional materials has fans eager to see more.

When asked about the comparison to his father, Ray shared his thoughts with remarkable candor. "You know, we're very different people," he told Deadline. "I was born in 1992. He was born in 1937. The things that affect me don't necessarily affect him. Obviously, I love him. He's my inspiration." Ray went on to explain the influence his father has had on his life and career. "I ate dinner with him every night, you know? I studied it. That's how I learned how to be a human being. So, of course we're going to be kind of similar," he said.

Still thinking about what a smart cinematic hack it was for Parker Finn to weaponize Jack Nicholson’s son against us in SMILE 2. And, don’t worry, it’s more than just The Kubrick stare, Ray gets a real moment to SHINE. pic.twitter.com/YjqXmFzaLl — Joe Russo (@joerussotweets) October 15, 2024

There is a specific scene in the movie trailer that has drawn a lot of attention from viewers. Ray is rocking a white suit in it, and when he flashes a creepy grin, it reminds people of Jack's unforgettable performance in The Shining. The similarities are so noticeable that over 66,000 likes, 2,643 saves, and 4,940 shares have been received by the Ray-featuring TikTok video. Fans, who have commented on how Ray has inherited his father's ability to send chills down viewers with a single glance, can clearly see the resemblance between their eyes and smiles, as per CinemaBlend.

Jack Nicholson his son and Ray Nicholson attend the the Western Conference Semifinal Playoff game between the Los Angeles Lakers and Golden State Warriors at Crypto.com Arena on May 12, 2023 in Los Angeles, California - (Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Kevork Djansezian)

Despite the undeniable similarities, Ray went on to say that "if he [Jack] ever did tell me something, I probably wouldn’t investigate it for myself because I’d be like, ‘You’re the best, of course, that’s right,’ and it might not work for me." Ray then added, "I love him. He’s also my hero. I’m the luckiest kid in the world."

Ray has already starred in a number of highly regarded movies, including Licorice Pizza and Promising Young Woman, which were both nominated for Best Picture at the Academy Awards. His role in the horror sequel is poised to bring him even more attention, as the film is expected to perform well at the box office. "I always wanted to be an actor, you know? And this is the most amazing way to get into it," Ray enthused about his role in Smile 2. "To be able to work with Parker who's so talented and incredible and to be able to support Naomi. I'm just happy to be there and my face is my face, you know? And I want it in more things!"

You can follow @entertainmenttoningh on TikTok and YouTube for more pop culture-related content.