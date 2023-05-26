Ja Morant's Instagram Post Raises Concerns: Police Visit Grizzlies Star for Welfare Check

Ja Morant caused a stir in the NBA community with his cryptic Instagram posts on May 24, generating widespread apprehension. In the morning, the talented player from the Memphis Grizzlies shared photos of himself alongside his family on his Instagram story. The last image was accompanied by the word "bye," leaving many puzzled and worried about its meaning.

Subsequently, Morant opted to remove the aforementioned posts from his Instagram account. According to TMZ Sports, the Shelby County Sheriff's Office dispatched police to Ja Morant's residence on Wednesday for a welfare check, prompted by the basketball star's social media posts. Reportedly, Morant told the officers that he was simply taking a break from social media.

As per The U.S. Sun reports, Stephen A. Smith from ESPN expressed that the recent incident involving the high-scoring guard has caused unease and discomfort among numerous people within the league. This incident adds to a series of peculiar behaviors exhibited by the player, leaving many "fearful" and "uncomfortable."

"I for one can tell you that I called the NBA league office; they had no idea what was going on. They appeared and sounded a little fearful. There are a few players throughout the league that I contacted. They were uncomfortable. A couple of ex-teammates of his who used to be on the Memphis Grizzlies know a thing or two about Ja Morant — his habits, the company he keeps, and the pressures that lie on his shoulders. They were concerned. And, evidently, so was the police." Smith said on FanDuel’s "The Stephen A. Smith Show" on Wednesday.

The apparent posts surfaced approximately 11 days following a video on Instagram Live where the 23-year-old Morant was seen holding a gun inside a car. This incident occurred over two months after he had previously recorded himself on Instagram Live holding a gun at the Shotgun Willie's strip club in Glendale, Colorado, reported The New York Post. Ja Morant is presently serving a suspension from all team activities imposed by the Grizzlies because of the aforementioned live video, as the league is conducting an ongoing investigation regarding Morant's situation.

Following the release of the recent video involving a firearm, Morant issued a statement regarding the matter, in which he stated, "I know I've disappointed a lot of people who have supported me, this is a journey and I recognize there is more work to do. My words may not mean much right now, but I take full accountability for my actions. I'm committed to continuing to work on myself."

Morant has a remaining four years on his five-year contract with the Grizzlies, which he signed last summer. The contract holds a minimum value of $193 million and has the potential to reach up to $231 million.