JLo and Rihanna Have Consciously Avoided Each Other Since Their Alleged Feud Over Drake

The rumored feud between music icons Jennifer Lopez and Rihanna has been the subject of intense speculation and tabloid frenzy ever since whispers began about their alleged fallout with Drake. Despite the absence of any public statements from either party, their actions and interactions fueled rumors of tension between the powerful women in the music industry as per The Things.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Jason Merritt

Also Read: Taylor Swift’s Look-Alike Jamie Kitt Carson Sets the Record Straight on the Viral Photo With Drake

Both Jennifer Lopez and Rihanna rose to stardom in the early 2000s, captivating audiences with their distinct talents and magnetic stage presence. Rihanna's emergence as a Barbadian singer with a soulful voice and edgy style perfectly complemented Jennifer Lopez's established reputation as a versatile entertainer with impressive vocal abilities and a successful acting career. At some point, there appeared to be a genuine friendship between the two stars. Jennifer Lopez donned Fenty boots in one of her music videos, and both artists seemed to admire and respect each other as powerful female musicians of color. They even followed each other on social media, showcasing their camaraderie.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Amy Sussman

However, the rumored feud came into focus around 2017, coinciding with reports of romantic involvement between both stars and the rapper. Speculation about a love triangle involving Drake led to cryptic messages on social media from both Rihanna and Jennifer Lopez, hinting at possible unresolved issues between them according to Life & Style. As time passed, it became apparent that the rumors surrounding their feud may have been exaggerated by the media and the public's insatiable appetite for drama.

Rihanna and Jennifer Lopez opted to focus on their respective careers, consistently releasing chart-topping hits, all while maintaining an air of dignified silence regarding any personal grievances they might have had towards each other.

Also Read: SZA Confirms She Dated Drake As A Teenager, But She Wasn’t Underage

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jennifer Lopez (@jlo)

Despite their mutual avoidance and lack of public reconciliation, both artists have been successful in their individual endeavors. Rihanna is now a mother to two children with rapper A$AP Rocky, while Jennifer Lopez has reunited with actor Ben Affleck. Although there have been rumors about possible issues in the latter's relationship, for now, they remain together. While fans and the media continue to speculate about the alleged feud, it's essential to recognize that celebrities often have private lives that they prefer to keep separate from their public personas. The absence of public drama or direct interactions between Jennifer Lopez and Rihanna may be a testament to their ability to prioritize their careers and maintain a level of professionalism.

Also Read: Lady Gaga, Ariana Grande, Billie Eilish, The Weeknd, And More Highlight 2020 MTV VMA Nominees

View this post on Instagram A post shared by badgalriri (@badgalriri)

As with any high-profile individuals, rumors will persist, and the public will undoubtedly continue to speculate about the dynamics between these talented artists. Until either Jennifer Lopez or Rihanna chooses to address the rumors directly, the truth behind their alleged feud remains shrouded in mystery. Regardless of any potential tension, both stars continue to leave their mark on the music industry.

References:

https://www.thethings.com/have-jennifer-lopez-and-rihanna-avoided-each-other-after-drake-feud/

https://www.instyle.com/news/jennifer-lopez-rihanna-manolo-blahnik-boots-aint-your-mama-video

More from Inquisitr

Drake Apologizes To Kylie Jenner For Hinting She Was His ‘Side-Piece’ & Claims The Song Is Old

Kylie Jenner & Drake Hook-Up Rumors Sky Rocket After ‘Side Piece’ Lyrics Hit The Internet