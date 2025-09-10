Ivanka Trump’s Glam Yacht Party with Supermodel Friends Sparks Outrage as Critics Slam Her for Flaunting Wealth During National Crises

The Trumps cannot help but be in the spotlight. Ivanka Trump was again the center of another controversy this week. The eldest first daughter was spotted on a luxury yacht in Miami. Ivanka wore a sleek black bikini alongside supermodel friends Gisele Bündchen and Karlie Kloss and she seemed to be having a great time.

The glamorous girl’s trip that included sunbathing and champagne quickly became tabloid fodder. However, unlike all the time when tabloids are more concerned with who wore what and if the fat percentage of the body was more than that of toddler, news this time concentrated more of the audacity of riches of the society’s riches whole nation struggles to put food on the table.

There were several people who believed the yacht party was an insensitive display of wealth and privilege. This came at a time when many Americans were facing financial insecurity, and inflation felt like a slap to those already poor and struggling.

Images from the yacht quickly made their rounds on social media. While earlier people would talk about how pretty she looked and about her, this time, people showed no love to her, and she was ridiculed.

IVANKA SAS YACHT DAY

Many online users also questioned how Ivanka, who is close to Donald Trump and aware of the country’s economic condition, could flaunt luxury while the nation grapples with crises.

One viral comment read, “Americans can’t afford groceries, and Ivanka is popping bottles on a yacht. This is why people don’t trust political dynasties anymore.”

Another user criticized her for abandoning the public service she so highly projected during Trump’s first term after reaping the benefits of wealth and gaining benefits.

For critics, the yacht moment was symbolic and a picture of detachment of the top 1% from the reality of the rest of the nation.

The yacht party also drew attention to Ivanka’s companions. In particular, her appearance with Karlie Kloss definitely raised a few eyebrows. Kloss is married to Josh Kushner who is Jared Kushner’s brother. Kloss has had a strained relationship with the Trump family in the past.

However, their joint outing in Miami suggested that the relationship may be getting mended and some personal feuds are softening. Ivanka definitely appeared eager to surround herself with a circle of glamorous and high profile women.

Bündchen has long been admired for her activism and environmental work. Her presence there also added another layer of intrigue. Some people were left wondering if Ivanka’s associations could be part of an intentional rebranding effort.

Ever since Ivanka left Washington after Trump’s first term and especially after the Jan 6 insurrection, she has constantly kept herself distanced from politics. She did not join Trump’s campaign for the 2024 election or show any interest in any political position.

During the last term, Ivanka filled in her shoes whenever Melania Trump stayed away. However, no such arrangement took place this time around.

Instead, she has focused on her wellness and lifestyle ventures. She is seen on social circles more often than not enjoying the perks of her high-society lifestyle. She also attended Bezoz’s multi-million dollar wedding in Italy.

To critics, her bikini-clad moment shows that she has shifted her attention away from policy and public service toward personal branding and elite social circles. While her supporters argue she has every right to live privately, the shameless flaunting of wealth and privilege feels offensive during these difficult times.

Ivanka’s yacht party is no longer just about bikinis and sunbathing. It has become another case of optics of power and privilege. All that is left to see is whether this American political family will see future public insurgence like in Nepal and the Philippines.