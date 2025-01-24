Ivanka Trump Refuses to Step Back Into Politics, Claims ‘There Is a Darkness to That World’

Ivanka Trump wants no part of Donald Trump’s second government. The mother of three opened up about why she won’t take on any duties in her father’s second term. She also revealed how the political world has a “darkness” as she referred to the political landscape. Her remarks come as a revelation as Ivanka and her husband served as Trump’s senior advisors during his first term as President.

To the uninformed, Ivanka is Donald Trump’s daughter with his late wife Ivana Trump. The 43-year-old is married to Jared Kushner and shares three children with him.

During Donald Trump’s first term as President, she was also entrusted with the responsibility of being the director of the Office of Economic Initiatives and Entrepreneurship. The First Daughter has served as the vice president of the Trump Organization in the past.

Ivanka however has denied being a part of the White House even after playing a crucial role the first time around. The mother of three revealed the true reason behind her lack of participation being her kids.

In her appearance on the Him & Her Podcast, Ivanka Trump shared how she came to her decision. ​​“The main reason I am not going back to serve now is, I know the cost and it’s a price I’m not willing to make my kids bear,” Ivanka explained.

She went on to explain how when Trump was the 45th President, her kids were fairly young. She noted that currently, they are close to turning into teenagers. The First Daughter emphasized how important her family is to her.

“It’s very easy to make a decision when it aligns around your core values,” she shared. She continued explaining while noting that her “highest most” core value has always been her family.

On the podcast, she also admitted how she had to miss out on major moments in her kids’ lives when she served as the senior advisor. “I’m like, ‘I will never let this happen again the minute I leave the White House.’”

Ivanka also pointed out how there is duality in the world of politics. She was very vocal about how she thinks politics is a “negative business.” The mother of three added, “There is a darkness to that world that I don’t really want to welcome into mine.”

Lastly, she mentioned how lonely it gets when you are sitting in a place of power. Ivanka shared how one has to make enormous decisions on a daily basis. This, in turn, makes a person realize how “transactional everyone is with you.” She concluded by saying, “It’s a very lonely perch”

Her decision to stay away from politics did not stop Ivanka from being fully present for her father’s special day, though. The First Daughter dazzled at the Inauguration ceremony in an emerald-green skirt suit. She paired it with a matching hat to complete the elegant ensemble. She carried a matching Lady Dior bag which was the perfect touch to her outfit

Ivanka was accompanied by her husband Jared Kushner and their children Arabella, 13, Joseph, 10, and Theodore, 8.