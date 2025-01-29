Ivanka Trump Channels Her Inner Meghan Markle—A Copycat or Coincidence?

The tabloids can’t get enough of the Trump family, and we don’t blame them! This versatile family has all the steamy news for readers—from Barron Trump’s young, ambitious stories to First Lady Melania Trump’s fashion choices and even the secrets behind Donald Trump‘s fake tan and voluminous hair—they have proven to the next star family that everyone’s talking about.

As per recent reports by The Irish Star, Ivanka Trump, the daughter of Donald Trump and his first wife, seems to inspire her style from the royal wardrobe, especially Duchess of Sussex, Meghan Markle. Reportedly, Ivanka has been spotted multiple times in the same outfits as Meghan Markle. People speculated that maybe Markle might be a fashion inspiration for Ivanka or maybe vice versa. Let’s find out!

Meghan Markle stands out as one of the best-dressed royals of all time. From her chic blazers to gorgeous midi dresses and subtle glam, the Duchess has served us some major looks over the years. Both Ivanka and Markle love high-end fashion brands and often opt for well-tailored outfits for formal events.

Another similarity between the two is that Ivanka Trump has chosen to stay out of her father’s second presidential oversight, stepping back from the limelight much like Meghan Markle, who also stepped down from the royal family with Prince Harry in 2020. Additionally, when it comes to the similarities in their previous outfit choices, the ladies were spotted in the same black pencil dress, the Jackie O Belted Dress by Black Halo, which was sold for $375 during the Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting at the Royal Aeronautical Society in April 2018.

In another instance, both Meghan and Ivanka have also been pictured in the Carolina Herrera Mikado Bustier Tulle Ball Gown gown as well, with Meghan Markle wearing the gown first on the cover of Vanity Fair in 2017 and Ivanka Trump wearing it a year later as pictured on her Instagram account. Markle has also dressed similarly to the late Princess Diana on many occasions.

Meanwhile, The Duchess also interviewed Ivanka Trump for her lifestyle blog The Tig in 2014, writing: “It’s so easy to knock the girls who come from privilege—to assume they rested on their laurels and garnered accolades simply by being fancy from the womb. But I always remember Ivanka being different.”

While people wonder what’s the unspoken bond between the two ladies and who is copying whose dressing sense, as per AOL Andrew Morton, the author of “Meghan: A Hollywood Princess,” the former actress looked up to Ivanka and had extreme respect for her as a businesswoman—at least, before her father was up for the presidential campaign. “Before Donald Trump entered the race for the presidency, one of [Meghan’s] female idols was businesswoman Ivanka Trump, who had her own jewelry and clothing line,” Morton wrote in his book.

Sources also suggest that Meghan almost felt overshadowed by Ivanka’s grace and poise, qualities Meghan reportedly envies. Standing side by side with Ivanka, Meghan is said to believe that the spotlight would inevitably shift to the striking and polished blonde, leaving her in the shadows. What will become of their friendship? Only time will tell, but for now, the two seem to be operating on a cordial note.