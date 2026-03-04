Ivanka Trump Can’t Escape the Bizarre Nickname Republicans Use Behind Her Back

Over the years, the Trump family has developed a knack for nicknames. The family’s patriarch, President Donald Trump, is known for coming up with some pretty iconic nicknames. And it looks like his daughter, Ivanka Trump, has also perfected her dad’s skill. She has also earned a rather shady nickname for herself. But that nickname may have made her a target.

Ivanka has been referred to as ‘Princess Royal,’ given her family’s influence. It reportedly wasn’t just nepotism that earned her this nickname. Back in 2017, at a G20 Summit, Ivanka was asked to briefly take dad’s place.

Being amid political royalty, it was truly an honor for Ivanka. One that some didn’t think she deserved. A 2017 Vanity Fair article cited the backlash and the origin of the earlier mentioned nickname.

White House aides have nicknamed Ivanka Trump ‘Princess Royal’: report https://t.co/WEYg5zLuEQ pic.twitter.com/Ty2zxV0B9p — The Hill (@thehill) August 30, 2017

Trump allowed his daughter to briefly take his place at the Summit. A former aide called out the alleged nepotism after this. The former aide wrote, “This is not the Royal Family, and socialite is not princess royal.”

That very nickname is allegedly often used by Republicans behind her back, according to multiple reports. Before she left the Trump administration, Ivanka faced heavy backlash. Many pointed to her alleged privilege as the president’s daughter. Her role in the White House has sparked many debates online about nepotism against her.

Although she’s been given such a popular nickname, Ivanka did something possibly surprising. Much like her father, the socialite gave her stepmother, Melania Trump, a nickname. She did this amid the ongoing backlash over her own nickname.

Our own @ayesharascoe says Stephanie Grisham’s new Trump White House memoir I’LL TAKE YOUR QUESTIONS NOW “paints a portrait of an administration wracked by chaos and infighting egged on by the president himself.” https://t.co/CaNGx1qHR4 pic.twitter.com/YB6ncgfcXU — NPR (@NPR) October 4, 2021

Former Chief of Staff for Melania, Stephanie Grisham, commented on her ex-boss’s nickname. She did so in her bombshell book in 2021, titled “I’ll Take Your Questions Now.” In the book, Grisham claimed Ivanka would often refer to Melania as “The Portrait.”

The First Lady apparently also fired back against her stepdaughter after referring to her as “The Princess,” which is more or less similar to the original nickname from a former Trump aide. Moreover, there have been multiple rumors of a feud between the two. Eagle-eyed netizens and conspiracy theorists have brought these up online.

Online commentators have frequently speculated about their strained relationship on platforms like Reddit, X, and Instagram. However, Ivanka’s past comments about Melania appear to clash with claims of a feud between the two.

Ivanka Trump ‘Has Not Seen’ Melania’s Documentary, Source Claims: ‘That Decision Was Very Deliberate’ https://t.co/qudvNbY52U — OK! Magazine USA (@OKMagazine) February 12, 2026

During a 2016 interview with People, Ivanka had nothing but high praise for Melania. She claimed that her stepmother was “very warm” and had an “incredible heart.”

Much time has passed since 2016; whether or not Ivanka still feels the same about Melania remains unclear. However, being able to allegedly come up with a rather odd nickname strongly showcases her father’s trait.

When her dad uses nicknames, it’s often viewed as strategic, depending on context. Or it’s simply, undoubtedly, grabbed attention from netizens. And Trump has been giving out nicknames since she was a child. That could’ve also shaped her own skill of churning nicknames.

Like her dad, Ivanka has earned backlash online. She has faced memes and ridicule for being dubbed ‘Princess Royal.’ Her attempt to clap back at her stepmother may have made her a target of backlash. Whether Ivanka will continue the family tradition of nicknames remains to be seen.