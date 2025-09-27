“It’s Very Simple and…” – This Is What Usha Vance’s Food Habits Really Look Like

The SLOTUS, Usha Vance might be a resident of Washington DC at present, but her food choices reflect that she grew up in sunny San Diego. She has her roots in India; her parents are immigrants from Andhra Pradesh. It is clear that Usha has not forgotten her origin. And she proudly maintains that and keeps up a healthy vegetarian lifestyle.

At the Republican National Convention in July 2024, she even teased her husband, Vice President JD Vance, as a “meat-and-potatoes kind of guy.” However, the twist in the game is that our Vice President learned Indian cooking style not from her wife but from her mom. As per sources, the VP knew how to make a pot of chana masala.

The Vance family recently came to India, and that’s when Usha Vance opened about up to NDTV about the meals that can generally be found at their home. She explained, “I think it looks exactly like what you might imagine. Sometimes it’s very simple, and it’s sambar and rice and some sort of koora. Sometimes it’s a little more complicated — my mom pulls out all the stops and makes palao or a few other dishes. But it’s a vegetarian household, so that usually defines it.”

Thanks to Mrs Vance, the family loves several other Indian foods too, including dosas, crispy, golden crepes made from lentils and rice, along with hearty curries. And digging deep on JD Vance’s personal favorite, it is chana masala, as mentioned, which is a spiced chickpea curry that’s a staple in Indian kitchens everywhere.

However, Usha crystal clear on the fact that she is not so-called “trad wife” and doesn’t like to idolize like it either. On Meghan McCain’s podcast Citizen McCain this past June, she reflected on her life at home with her husband and also their three kids — Ewan, Vivek, and Mirabel.

Religion is important in the Vance household; however, it is not one-size-fits-all. To be precise, Usha comes from a Hindu family, whereas JD is Catholic. She said – “They have plenty of access to Hindu tradition — from books that we give them to things that we show them to the visit recently to India and some of the religious elements of that visit.”

Her kids eat meat and can choose their path. Their eldest son, Ewan, chose to be baptized Catholic. But Usha herself has no plans to change her faith: “I’m not intending to convert.” When the conversation turned to family size, Usha stayed refreshingly grounded: “Obviously, people want to have different family sizes for different reasons.” For her, three kids is just right — a notable contrast to JD’s past comment on Tucker Carlson Tonight, when he sneered that childless women are “a bunch of childless cat ladies who are miserable at their own lives.”

Behind the headlines and politics, Usha Vance appears practical, rooted, and true to herself. She’s raising her family with a blend of Indian culture and American life, but she’s not bending to stereotypes. Vegetarian dinners, interfaith traditions, and a lot of honesty — that’s the Vance family recipe.