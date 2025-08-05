“It’s Just a Matter of Time” — Expert Warns About Donald Trump’s Next Move That Could Cost Americans Badly

Critics have not spared Donald Trump since his reign began for the second time in January. Now, George Conway, a conservative attorney, has also warned Americans about what might happen to the nation if his administration continues its endeavors. Conway, who has been a longtime vocal critic of Trump, commented that he is steering the United States toward a grave constitutional crisis.

He made those remarks in a report on the ongoing turmoil in Israel, where Benjamin Netanyahu’s government voted to fire the attorney general who is prosecuting him over a corruption case. Although the Supreme Court has blocked the move pending judicial review, one government minister is prepared to ignore the decision. Conway provided the ordeal as an example of what Donald Trump might try to do next in America.

He tweeted, “Mark my words. Trump will defy our Supreme Court, too. It’s just a matter of time.” His comments came after the Trump administration tried to dodge a bunch of Supreme Court orders since his second term began. For example, in the Kilmer Abergo Garcia case, as part of the immigration crackdown, ICE wrongfully detained and sent Garcia to the notorious El Salvador prison, a facility known for its extreme conditions. His case created a vast controversy, especially when the administration threatened to ignore strong court orders against it.

Mark my words: Trump will defy our Supreme Court too. It’s just a matter of time. https://t.co/VLydfzCaSQ — George Conway 👊🇺🇸🔥 (@gtconway3d) August 4, 2025

Meanwhile, Karl Rove, a longtime Republican strategist, noted that Donald Trump’s problematic moves could cost him badly. During a Fox News interview over the weekend, he noted that the President is losing his strong grounds, which could result in a bad outcome during next year’s midterm elections.

“While he has strengthened the support among right-leaning Republicans, he has also sort of lost ground among independents, who at this point are disposed to say, ‘I’m voting Democrat in the midterm election,” Rove said, as per Huff Post.

Kind of Karl Rove to warn Trump that he’s making the same mistake about the economy as Biden. The difference is Biden was talking about the economy getting better when it was getting better. Trump is busy making the economy worse – and upsetting many of us over harsh actions. — Keith Schleiffer (@KSchleiffer) August 5, 2025

“To me, what’s ironic is, is that the Trump administration is making the same mistake that the Biden administration made,” the strategist added. He explained that there were mostly three issues that got Trump elected: the economy, the border, and inflation. While the President is definitely working on border issues, inflation and the economy seem to be the least priorities for his administration right now.

“Well, now we have ‘the golden age of American prosperity has returned,’ and Americans are not feeling that. I think that’s a big mistake for the White House and is likely to come back and bite ’em in the midterm elections,” Rove concluded.