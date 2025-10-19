‘It’s Art!’ Melania Trump Fires Back at Critics of Her Bold Modeling Days

Melania Trump has compared her bold photoshoot to art, defending her decision to pose n— during her modeling days. She was promoting her memoir on X with a video narration that talks about sculptures and artwork showcasing n— gods and heroes.

It looked like she compared her bold photos to these artworks, a few of which were John Collier’s Lady Godiva, a statue of Eve by Jean-Alexandre-Joseph Falguière, and Paul Cezanne’s “Les Grandes Baigneuses.”

She boldly asked, “Why do I stand proudly behind my n— modeling work?”

She further criticized the media for scrutinizing her decision to take part in the bold photoshoot. She questioned if we no longer appreciate the human body and its beauty. She described art as a powerful medium for self-expression and urged people to honor the human body while embracing its timeless artistic tradition.

This was Melania’s attempt to clear the air surrounding her photoshoot and the constant scrutiny she was receiving as she became the First Lady. She posed for GQ in 2000 on Trump’s plane, but the photos resurfaced again in 2016 when Trump was a presidential candidate.

During that time, Donald Trump stood by Melania and supported her publicly. He said, “This was a picture taken for a European magazine before I met Melania. In Europe, pictures like this are very fashionable and common.” In fact, Trump was smitten by Melania’s charm when she was in her prime modeling days.

Many people have appreciated Melania for her work as a model. One user commented, “The right amount of everything. She looked sophisticated even half n—.” another one said, “She looks like a BOND girl,” after seeing her GQ cover.

Even when Melania is modestly dressed in magazine covers, she still manages to stir up controversies. For instance, her Vanity Fair cover got backlash, and several employees threatened to resign as they did not want to be associated with MAGA propaganda.

Melania began her modeling career when she was 16, and then she signed with a Milan agency when she was just 18. She has done various magazine covers, catalogs, and photoshoots. Moreover, she has appeared in acclaimed magazines like British GQ, Harper’s Bazaar, Vanity Fair Italia, and Sports Illustrated.