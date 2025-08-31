“It Would Be A Terrible Mistake” – Netizens Go Wild over Melania Trump’s Fake Vanity Fair Cover

The MAGA fans have gone nuts over a recently generated picture of Melania Trump with a fake Vanity Fair cover, in which she is wearing a crown. The picture has gone viral on social media, featuring the First Lady facing the camera with her hair pinned back and wearing a black outfit. Besides, there is also a gold crown with the headline reading, “The American Queen.”

The picture was posted by Next News Network, with the caption – LEAKED: Vanity Fair’s upcoming Melania Trump cover has staff in REVOLT! Source inside VF tells me 3 senior editors threatened to resign during today’s emergency meeting. One reportedly screamed, “I won’t work for a MAGA propaganda machine!”

The caption of the picture went further and even stated that renowned photographer Annie Leibovitz shot the cover, and that the fake shoot “included 47 white doves and a gold-plated eagle.” Not to mention that, all of these are fake, and there isn’t any presence of any cover either; instead, Next News Network’s Gary Franchi generated the image.

Gary spoke about the fake cover in a YouTube video, saying, “Now I do have a confession to make. I actually made that cover with AI. But the facts are the same,” he explained. “I made that because I wanted to troll the left because they are melting down over this becoming a possibility! So there’s my disclaimer.” It can be stated that he is referencing the recent reports that Vanity Fair’s new Editor-in-Chief might be desiring Melania Trump to be on the cover, and subsequently moving the publication to the center of the political spectrum.

Tons of MAGA fans commented on the post, sharing their enthusiasm as well as their joy at the AI-generated cover. Influencer, Laura Ingraham, wrote, “Let the meltdown begin. Love it,” whilst another social media user, who didn’t seem to realize it was fake, added, “She is so beautiful. I will be happy to buy a copy when it comes out. I hope the ones having a childish meltdown quit. They would be doing this magazine a favor. Melania is beautiful inside and out. Love her!”

Besides, Laura Loomer reposted the image, writing, “I can’t wait to buy this and frame it.” However, underneath the reposts, X now flags them for false information, stating, “No such cover exists.”

So wait, they created a fake cover of Vanity Fair with Melania on it and we are supposed to meltdown over it? Are you melting down over this? 😂 pic.twitter.com/Sdr5AdUMYk — JustTheFacts! ⚓️ 🇺🇸🦅 (@JustTheFacts_68) August 29, 2025

However, not every user praised Melania Trump, as several among them on the X platform called out the potential cover, “I hope that’s AI. It would be a terrible mistake for her to pose like that,” one person wrote. Another user also commented on the debate with a similar sentiment. They wrote, “I don’t like this ‘royalty’ push. This is the United States… we don’t have royalty for a reason.”