‘It Had Nothing To Do With…’- NFL Star Clears the Air Over Viral Trump Dance Mid-Game

The latest NFL game turned into a fascinating spectacle when Detroit Lions’ wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown did a little Trump dance in the middle of the game. What was meant to be his touchdown celebration ended up becoming a matter of debate on social media, since President Trump was in attendance. He, in fact, had dealt with incessant booing during the halftime, when St. Brown, mimicking his moves, grabbed the attention of many.

Well, it all unfolded during the 9-yard touchdown catch during the first quarter of the match between the Detroit Lions and the Washington Commanders.

Amon-Ra mimicked Trump’s hand dance, which is already well-known to be a part of the LGBTQ anthem YMCA. Immediately, it led many to believe that the player was trying to impress Donald Trump, while in reality, the 79-year-old had already left, and it all went in vain. The sideline joke then gradually became a national talking point, and then St Brown getting a punch on his face during a scuffle in the match’s second quarter added more fuel to the fire.

Amon Ra St Brown scores a TD then points to Trump and does his dance. Based 🔥 pic.twitter.com/2yWlbYjeFM — MissNFL (@miss_nfl_) November 9, 2025

Addressing the mighty reactions coming his way, St. Brown recently spoke about the incident. He cleared the air around the viral Trump hand dance gesture, which he did. The NFL player mentioned that it had nothing to do with politics and was purely done in the spirit of the game. Apologizing further, Amon-Ra said, “So, first of all, if I offended anyone, I do apologize,” he said. “It was just – we were having fun. If any president were at that game, and they had a dance, I would’ve done it. It had nothing to do with who the president was. We were just having fun dancing.”

St. Brown noted it was the first time in over 40 years that a sitting U.S. president had attended a regular-season NFL game. He said, “Nothing serious. Nothing political. Just doing a little dance.” However, it seems that his efforts to alienate his fun dance from anything remotely politically driven were nonetheless undermined.

Is the #NFL betting political with the #Trump celebration? Lions ⭐️ WR Amon Ra St Brown is killing it!! pic.twitter.com/x4psvGkHCT — FirstDownMedia (@FirstDownMediaa) November 9, 2025

Well, even in his absence, Donald Trump did take note of St Brown imitating his dance moves. So as a result, the President ended up sharing a clip of the viral moment on his Truth Social account. He captioned it as “Amon-Ra St. Trump”, rousing pure curiosity over the player’s true intentions.

The wide receiver also received a lot more flak and criticism, with many chastising him for combining sports and politics. The comment section of the post had notes like “Lost a lot of fans, bro”, “You’re smarter than that”, “So are we keeping politics out of sports, yes or no?” and more from netizens who disapproved of his dance moves.

Meanwhile, St. Brown turned in a solid performance on the field. He recorded five receptions for 58 yards along with a touchdown. Incidentally, he later got involved in a scuffle, nonetheless, during the second quarter. Commenting on getting a punch on his face during the same, St. Brown noted, “Tempers flared, nothing crazy.”