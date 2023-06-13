Chris Hemsworth's Ex Isabel Lucas 'Did Not' Date Liam, Called Hemsworths 'A Beautiful Family'

Thor actor Chris Hemsworth's ex-girlfriend Isabel Lucas once talked about her relationship with Liam Hemsworth and continued to highly praise the Hemsworth family. She said in recollection of the memories, "They're a beautiful family," according to The Daily Telegraph.

According to the reports by The Things, Chris Hemsworth and Isabel Lucas dated for a total of three years before they decided to call it quits in 2008. The former couple met each other on the set of Home And Away, a popular television series, and had quite an interesting chemistry going on between them. However, since The Avengers actor's relationship with wife Elsa Pataky took full bloom, the relationship he had with Lucas seemed rather under wraps and private.

Even though their split was kept hush-hush, reports suggested that the two split amicably. The pair continues to remain in a healthy friendship to this day and are highly respectful of each other.

Shortly after dating Chris Hemsworth, Lucas dated famous personalities such as Jared Leto, Adrien Grenier, and Angus Stone. However, what got everyone buzzing was the fact that she was speculated to be dating her former lover's younger brother and Hunger Games actor Liam Hemsworth after his messy split from Miley Cyrus.

Rumors of the two being possibly romantically involved spread like wildfire. This continued until Lucas decided to put a stop to the alleged dating rumors between her and Liam where she made it crystal clear that she and Liam shared a platonic friendship and nothing more went on between them.

"Obviously, we're good friends," said Lucas in response to the rumors. She went on to emphasize the love and respect she has for the entire Hemsworth family and compared them to a 'community'. "It's a strong community in Byron, and I am so grateful to have so many beautiful friends there," she added.

Both Chris and Lucas are doing quite well in their individual lives. After his relationship with Lucas ended, Chris went on to meet his now-wife, Elsa Pataky. The two are often seen on each other's Instagram feed gushing about each other. Their sweet romance led to the pair welcoming three children together and they continue to cherish every moment not just with each other but also with their lovely family.

In an episode of Limitless, the mother of three touched the hearts of all her fans as the episode featured Pataky dressed as an older version of herself with the help of prosthetics. Pataky expressed how daunting it felt throughout the process of morphing into an older version of herself and that she "didn't want Chris to see her this way."

However, the sweet reunion set up for the two of them and seeing his beloved wife in costume moved Chris to tears. Pataky emotionally expressed how secure and loved she felt in that particular moment and that it further cemented the love they have for each other.