Is Usha Vance Regretting Her Life Choices?

Speculation of Usha Vance regretting her career choices after her Greenland visit is on the rise. Usha Vance is the wife of JD Vance, who is the Vice President of the United States of America. Before she became the Second Lady of the US, the 39-year-old had a stellar law career to her name.

JD Vance has previously mentioned how she gave up her job to support him when he was declared the VP nominee. Usha Bala Chilukuri Vance is an American lawyer who has worked with the justices of the Supreme Court of the United States. She was born to immigrant parents in San Diego County, where she grew up.

She went on to study History at Yale University. She then got her Juris Doctor from Yale Law School. She even served as an editor at the Yale Law Journal during her time there.

After graduating from the prestigious institution, Usha went on to work as a law clerk for more than one senior federal judge. The former lawyer has worked under Chief Justice John Roberts, Judge Brett Kavanaugh, and Judge Amul Thapar during her career.

Several people, including her own husband, have described her inspirational throughout her career. JD Vance had previously noted how his wife’s accomplishments often leave him feeling “humbled.” Another one of her peers told the BBC how “excellent” she was during her time as a student.

Incoming Second Lady, Usha Vance, wears a custom noir velvet gown with asymmetric floral accents and a sweetheart neckline for the Vice President’s Dinner. Photographed by Emily J. Higgins pic.twitter.com/nM5V9qgusV — Oscar de la Renta (@OscardelaRenta) January 19, 2025

Until last year, Usha worked as a trial lawyer at a well-renowned law firm in San Francisco. JD Vance revealed how his wife selflessly quit her job to support his political aspirations. In an interview before the 2024 elections, the Republican recalled how his wife quit her job the day that Trump asked him to be his running mate.

“She wants to be on the road with me,” the now Vice President revealed back then. He added jokingly, “That means we got to win, right? She’s gonna be mad at me if she quit her job and we don’t win.”

Recent reports are now speculating if Usha Vance wishes she could take her decision back. A recent poll revealed that poll takers voted JD Vance as the most-disliked VP in the history of the US.

The speculation about Usha possibly regretting giving up her career increased after her recent trip to Greenland. The Second Lady, who was supposed to visit the territory with her son, did not receive the warmest welcome when she was joined by her husband.

JD and Usha Vance pretending to wave to absolutely nobody in Greenland since nobody wants them there. The crowd goes wild for the Vance! pic.twitter.com/AsDyJXi0b4 — Ron Filipkowski (@RonFilipkowski) March 28, 2025

Greenlanders who were previously receptive to hosting the Second Lady were angered by her husband’s sudden plan to join her on the trip. Denmark’s Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen even expressed his displeasure at the visit of the Vance family.

He noted how the couple’s presence in Greenland was exerting “unacceptable pressure” on the territory. The couple’s visit to the territory left the locals visibly angered. Reports claimed that US officials had to go door to door to seek locals who would meet with the Second Lady.