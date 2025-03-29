JD Vance’s Greenland Trip Takes an Unexpected Turn Into Patriotism—Here’s Why

If you’re in politics, anything can turn into patriotism and an agenda to get everyone’s attention. Vice President JD Vance and his wife recently visited Greenland. Other Trump administration workers were also a part of the visit and came to see the American military base in Greenland. Some of the most prominent names on the visit include Energy Secretary Chris Wright and National Security Advisor Mike Waltz.

The whole trip was met with mixed reactions across the globe. At the same time, Greenlanders and Danes were not thrilled about the visit. This is because Trump has claimed he’ll take Greenland one way or another. Trump meant to take control of Denmark’s mineral-rich region. This, of course, was not welcome to the people.

Trump may think he will execute his plan of taking over; however, the Minister of Greenland, Mute B. Egede, called his plan very aggressive and not feasible.”

Vance visited Greenland with his wife Usha and commemorated it with an emotional Twitter post with a voice-over appreciating the US’s role in fighting the Nazis and bringing freedom to the people. JD Vance wrote on X, “Usha and I are on our way home from an incredible journey to Greenland. We can’t wait to come back again soon. America stands with Greenland!” Watch the video below.

Usha and I are on our way home from an incredible journey to Greenland. We can’t wait to come back again soon. America stands with Greenland! pic.twitter.com/UGb7zR3Y70 — JD Vance (@JDVance) March 28, 2025

The voiceover in the video is quite emotional and talks about bravery, sacrifice, and how the USA protected Greenland. The US didn’t have any goal of conquering Greenland but to protect it from the Nazis.

The voiceover denotes that over a thousand American soldiers sailed to Greenland from New York with four chaplains in 1945. They gave up their life vest when the ship was torpedoed by a Nazi U-boat. The brave soldiers gave up their lives so that others could live. Their aim was to protect both America and Greenland. We owe our wins to their sacrifices which are unforgettable.

Vance’s goal is to communicate how America and Greenland stood together to protect the land and people. This shared legacy is the key to fighting the current issues with the Russian war and Chinese strategies to expand.

Let’s just say MAGA supporters are happy with the video; however, people from Ukraine and Denmark aren’t that elated. Some went on to say this is a huge propaganda! The US is only going to exploit Greenland for its benefit.

A Ukraine-supporting influencer came forward to appreciate how Greenland stood up against this propaganda. Her tweet got popular as she said no one is going to meet the Trump administration. She called the US invaders and that they didn’t deserve to be welcomed.

🇺🇸🇬🇱🇩🇰🇪🇺 Greenland stood up to Trump’s American empire. That’s how you welcome an invader. No official representatives from Greenland or Denmark came to greet Vance and his wife. They won’t meet anyone. All official events have been canceled. They landed at a US airbase. pic.twitter.com/cKXZP4FtoM — 𝐀𝐧𝐧𝐚 𝐊𝐎𝐌𝐒𝐀 | 🇪🇺🇫🇷🇵🇱🇺🇦 (@tweet4Anna_NAFO) March 28, 2025

It was also uncovered that this Greenland video for paid for by an NPO called Securing American Greatness. They are known for raising funds anonymously. The organization did its job well. However, people did not view it in the same light. They can see through the propaganda and can’t be fooled.