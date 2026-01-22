“Is Trump a Mentally Ill Dictator?” – Jesse Watters’ Attempt to Defend President Backfires Spectacularly

Fox News anchor Jesse Watters is known for his strong support of President Donald Trump. His most recent line on Fox News has the internet confused. Watters’ new line about the POTUS in an attempt to defend him seems to have backfired, causing backlash against him. Watters’ attempted defense has given the internet its newest political punchline.

Watters was discussing Trump’s recent speech at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland. The POTUS made several controversial remarks, including calling himself ‘Daddy,’ which Watters mentioned in his Fox News segment.

Watters: Is Trump a 4-year-old or an aging mentally ill dictator? pic.twitter.com/RFBBbfs25q — Acyn (@Acyn) January 22, 2026

Watters was responding to Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear’s comments about the MAGA leader. Gov. Beshear shared his thoughts on Trump’s speech, calling it “disrespectful” and “unhinged.”

After a playback of Beshear’s comments ended, the focus was back on Watters. The news anchor had urged the Democrat to “have a sense of humor,” and delivered a political punchline that the internet is raving about. Watters said, “Is Trump a 4-year-old brat or an aging mentally ill dictator?” Watters then suggested that Beshear should just pick one opinion rather than choosing both opinions about the POTUS.

This ties back to a similar comment Watters made back in 2025 when he fiercely defended Trump’s dementia allegations. Watters said, “You can’t be a dictator with dementia!” He then justified his claims, saying that Trump had the “longest memory of anybody.”

it’s nice to see Jesse say that Trump is a dictator @JesseBWatters @FoxNews https://t.co/pKMQ2XWUaG — Tracey Schulz (@TraceySchulz) October 9, 2025

Back then, many created memes and GIFs and roasted Watters for his statement about Trump. A first-person tagged Watters in a thread and said, “Can someone explain to @jessewatters what dementia is?” Another said, “LOL, he’s saying Trump could be a dictator because he doesn’t have dementia.” A third one asked, “Is Jesse Watters unwell?” Likewise, many had slammed Watters about his comments.

It looks like with his most recent line about the POTUS, the internet is making a comeback with memes and political punchlines. Watters’ attempt to defend Trump has seemingly backfired, with many mocking the statement.

Users on X were quick to flood social media with roasts, AI-generated videos, and memes. A first netizen said, “Trump is both a 4-year-old spoiled brat who has never been told NO, AND an aging mentally ill dictator.”

Watters: Is Trump a 4-year-old or an aging mentally ill dictator? pic.twitter.com/gITYClDzQu — ᴜᴋ1ʟʟᴇᴅᴍʏꜰ4ᴛʜ3ʀ (@pr3p4r32d13) January 22, 2026

Another chimed in agreement, saying, “Both can be true.” A third one asked, “‘Have a sense of humor?’ Was something funny here? I missed the ‘joke.’” A fourth person said, “Please don’t insult 4-year-olds.” A fifth one claimed, “Defending his daddy, lol.”

Videos of Watters comparing Trump to a toddler, followed by his dictator statements, have been going viral across social media. Watters has not yet responded to the backlash received over his statements, nor to the memes or roasts online. Similarly, the Trump administration has also not commented or responded to Watters’ defense of the POTUS.

Like Watters, many have commented on Trump’s speech at the Economic Forum and await updates about the actions he mentioned in Switzerland. Greenland citizens, however, remain concerned about Trump’s plans for the alleged upcoming takeover.