“Is She Drunk?” – Mariah Carey Struggles to Walk Down Stairs as Fans Say She’s Moving ‘Like She’s 107’

Mariah Carey, 56, has sparked concerns about her health after fans noticed her stiff appearance during the 2025 MTV Video Music Awards. On September 7, the pop legend was bestowed with the Vanguard Award, marking her first VMA win in her career spanning over 35 years.

Carey also performed at the prestigious award ceremony, taking the center stage with her iconic hits like Fantasy, Honey, and Obsessed. She donned a sparkly gold mini bodysuit with matching knee-high heeled boots.

Her signature blonde locks were extra luscious that night, with a $10 million worth of diamonds bedazzling her neck. Fans quickly flocked to social media to praise her appearance and her achievements. However, shortly after, the attention shifted to a clip of her exiting the stage.

Many pointed out that Mariah Carey was seemingly having some physical struggles. She required the assistance of several people to help her walk up and descend the eight stairs. In addition, she was also spotted shuffling her feet in an unusual way, which sparked concerns about her health.

On social media, many questioned if she was fit and fine. “Why does she walk like she’s 107 years old?” asked one user. Another added, “Something isn’t right. This isn’t normal.” A third echoed, “Why does she always move like her body hurts?”

Some people also discussed the speculated theories behind her unusual walk at the VMAs. “She looks like she’s on prescription pills,” wrote one user, while another even questioned, “Is she drunk?” Some of her fans quickly came to defend her amid all the speculations.

“She’s literally 56 y’all, let her move slow,” wrote one fan. Another added, “Mariah has never played about those stairs.”

Some people also recounted the accident she had 12 years ago during a video shoot, claiming it might have left a lifelong impact on her body. In 2013, while filming for her remix of Beautiful, the pop icon reportedly tripped and fell in high heels. As a result, she was hospitalized with a dislocated shoulder, bruised ribs, and nerve damage. Whether it can be confirmed as to why Carey appeared to be stiff at the VMAs, it was surely a big night for her.

At 56, not only did she dazzle the stage like her prime, but she also achieved a prestigious award. Despite the buzz about her health, Carey is now gearing up for her next release, Here For It All, and its lead single, Type Dangerous, due on September 26.