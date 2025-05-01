Is Prince William Planning to Snatch the Throne from Ill Father? Insider Reveal Shocking Details!

New drama is set to unfold within the Royal Family as new reports suggest that Prince William is preparing to take over the throne from his ill father, King Charles. Prince William is next in line of succession to become the King of England after his 76-year-old father.

Charles became the King in 2023 after his mother Queen Elizabeth II died at the age of 96. He was crowned in the first coronation in seven decades, making it a historic moment. However, things haven’t been too smooth for the King owing to personal reasons. In February 2024, the Palace announced that the King is diagnosed with cancer and has been undergoing treatment which has been continued in 2025 as well.

In March, he was hospitalized, leaving fans and family concerned about his well-being and ability to fulfill royal duties. Although he is determined to stay in power and maintain royal traditions, insider reports have hinted that his deteriorating health may influence the dynamics of the royal succession.

A new report by Radar Online reveals that William is accelerating his plans following the King’s hospitalization due to a serious health condition. He is reportedly planning to make this bold move to preserve his marriage to Kate Middleton and the stability of the monarchy that seems shaken due to King’s poor health and ongoing family scandals.

The portal quotes a member of the royal inner circle: “King Charles is much sicker than anyone lets on and simply isn’t up to the job of running his fractious family, the crown’s business interests and fulfilling the daily duties of the monarchy. His cancer is eating him alive.”

Despite his declining health, King Charles wants to hold onto the throne which he and his second wife, Queen Camilla got after waiting for decades. The insider told the portal, “Charles has only been king for a few years and he feels he didn’t get his time in the spotlight. He’s trying everything in his power to stay at the helm.”

As we begin our first visit to Italy as King and Queen, we are so looking forward to celebrating our twentieth wedding anniversary in such a special place – and with such wonderful people! A presto, Roma e Ravenna!

-Charles R & Camilla R. 📸 Chris Jackson pic.twitter.com/mX1fhKeDm3 — The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) April 7, 2025

The Radar Online report further claims that she has give Prince William a divorce ultimatum as Queen Camilla “has thrown her weight around to show William that she’s the family boss.”

It is reported that Kate has had enough of her stepmother-in-law who is said to have created an unstable environment within the royal family. It is further reported that Kate “hated how Charles publicly bungled his marriage to Princess Diana while cheating with Camilla for years.”

Tamaid o cacen gri? Pleser cael bod yn ôl yng Nghymru, ar drothwy Dydd Gŵyl Dewi y penwythnos hwn! Diolch yn fawr i bobl Pontypridd am eu caredigrwydd a’u croeso cynnes 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿🌼 pic.twitter.com/bihfirN7Uv — The Prince and Princess of Wales (@KensingtonRoyal) February 26, 2025

Rumors have also floated that the late Queen Elizabeth II secretly wanted her elder grandson, William as her preferred successor. She reportedly felt that her son Charles was unfit for the throne. Kate now wants her husband to act decisively and William doesn’t want to disappoint her either.

With King’s desire to remain in power and the inevitable call for succession, the dynamics within the monarchy are shifting and raising questions about the future stability of the crown. We can only wait and see what drama unfolds within the royal family next!