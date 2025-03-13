Is Pope Francis Ready to Leave the Hospital? Vatican Provides Key Update

There’s a new update on Pope Francis’ health condition. The 88-year-old pontiff has been hospitalized for almost a month now. Back on February 18, he was believed to be suffering from a respiratory tract infection, which was later diagnosed as double pneumonia. The following days became difficult for the World Catholic Church leader, who was spending his days at Rome’s Gemelli hospital, battling many respiratory crises, as his admirers grew worried.

Earlier in March, it was revealed that his condition suddenly worsened after the pope suffered “an episode of vomiting.” He was facing a sudden inhalation and respiratory crisis from an isolated bronchospasm. The news sparked much concern as many wondered whether the Vatican was preparing for a tragedy. However, only two days later, Pope Francis was able to feel better, and according to the latest update, he continued to be stable.

On last Tuesday evening, a day after he was out of “imminent danger,” the Vatican reported, “It is clear that the situation remains stable… and with these slight improvements within a framework for doctors that remains complex.”

Following a week of stable improvements to Pope Francis’ health, it has been now confirmed that his prognosis is no longer considered uncertain. This means that the pontiff’s life is at imminent risk. However, the Vatican also added that he would still require to be hospitalized for “several more days,” as his health condition remains complex and he still has pneumonia. Afterward, he is expected to be discharged.

Pope Francis is now considered out of danger from death as his health improves, according to Vatican officials. This news brings relief to many who have been concerned for his well-being. Source: Fox News – World News. — GlanceNow (@SnapGlance) March 12, 2025

In addition, the source also denied that the Vatican was preparing for Francis’ return to his Santa Marta residence and the exact date of his release from the hospital remains unknown amid improving condition.

Meanwhile, due to his sickness, the Holy Father had to skip the Lent religious period last week. However, following the Vatican’s update, there’s now high hope about his attendance at the Easter celebrations, which culminate on April 20. It is considered the holiest period in the Christian calendar.

Notably, not too long ago, there was much buzz about his future with the Catholic church. Many speculated that Pope Francis might resign. He was rumored to be preparing to handle his duties to his successor. However, the Vatican firmly denied the rumors, emphasizing that the pontiff is instead focusing on his road to recovery.

The 88-year-old pope has been suffering many health issues in the last few years. The pope, who has been the leader of nearly 1.4 billion Catholics worldwide since 2013, has a history of lung-related crises. As a young man, he had pleurisy, which continued to create many respiratory issues for him. With the latest update, his followers are now eagerly waiting for his return as the Catholic leader.