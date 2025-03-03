Pope Francis’ Health Suddenly Worsened—Vatican Issues Urgent Update

The Vatican has issued a new status on Pope Francis health. The Holy Father, 88, was initially hospitalized back on February 14 for what was believed to be a respiratory tract infection. Later, he was diagnosed with bilateral pneumonia. Two weeks into his hospital stay, the pontiff’s condition sparked much concern among his followers, even leading to speculations that the Vatican is preparing for a tragedy.

On Friday, his condition suddenly worsened after he suffered a breathing crisis from an isolated bronchospasm. It was revealed that Pope Francis had “an episode of vomiting with inhalation and a sudden worsening of the respiratory condition.” Amid concerns, the Press Office of the Holy See gave a new update: “The Pope rested well all night.” The good news on Monday morning has now given rise to some new hope as his followers look forward to his recovery.

In addition, the Vatican also revealed that Francis was able to read the Sunday newspapers and take his coffee and breakfast. Now, a new string of positive days appears to be continuing for the Holy Father as he focuses on his therapy. The Vatican secretary of state revealed that on Sunday, the pontiff expressed his gratitude towards the medical professionals who have been taking care of him while also thanking his well-wishers. The leader of the Catholic church also called for peace in Ukraine amid the ongoing clash between Donald Trump and his Ukrainian counterpart Volodymyr Zelensky. In his seven-word message, Francis said, “From here, war appears even more absurd.”

In his latest statement, the Pope also reflected on his health journey, saying his hospitalization is an “experience of profound solidarity” with others suffering from various sicknesses. “I feel in my heart the blessing that is hidden within frailty because it is precisely in these moments that we learn even more to trust in the Lord,” the 88-year-old pontiff said, according to Holy See. “At the same time, I thank God for giving me the opportunity to share in body and spirit the condition of so many sick and suffering people,” he added.

Amid concerns over his health, speculations arose that the Pope might resign, handing over his duties to a new successor. However, the Vatican has firmly denied the rumors since then. Meanwhile, there are some new changes to his upcoming schedule as he slowly walks the road to recovery. It has been announced that he would not lead the Ash Wednesday Service on March 5.

Pope Francis, who has been the leader of nearly 1.4 billion Catholics worldwide since 2013, has suffered many health issues. In particular, his history of lung-related problems emerged due to the pleurisy he had as a young man. However, while his current health condition seems to be improving, the prognosis remains uncertain. The head of the Vatican’s development office, Cardinal Micheal Czerny, told the La Stampa that while the pontiff is significantly stabilizing, his recovery is happening slower than expected.