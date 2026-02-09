Is Melania Trump Balding? Critics Claim As FLOTUS’ Messy Hair Goes Viral

While Donald Trump is known for his gaffes, the First Lady, Melania Trump , is the opposite. In fact, she is known for her polished, restrained public image. However, even the “perfect” FLOTUS might be subjected to scrutiny sometimes over her appearance.

Recently, Melania Trump has been in the spotlight following the release of her much-awaited documentary. However, Melania flopped in theaters

But social media is busy discussing Mrs. Trump’s hair in what critics described as a poor wig that looked too uneven. Some photos have circulated on social media, exposing the weave job. As a controversy arose, many went as far as to say that she is balding.

Melania arriving at Trump Tower earlier this week with new hair style. pic.twitter.com/Ea1sNJgCps — The TRUMP PAGE 🇺🇸 (@MichaelDeLauzon) April 8, 2023

On Threads, one user shared three images of Melania Trump that further exposed her apparent receding hairline. “I love how she’s just as bald as he is. So many extensions, toppers, and com-overs,” wrote the user.

The post went viral with others flocking in to join in the conversation. “Exactly they got everything going. Extensions Pieces Wigs His over the scalp reduction. Her hair in the front always flying out over her scalp unnaturally like his used to do till a recent ‘hair’ change. What else,” another user noted.

A third even compared Melania Trump to Cruella de Vil, taking a jab at her unkempt hairstyle in the photos. However, this is certainly not the first time she has been subjected to such scrutiny. In particular, people have long been discussing her hair.

In 2024, a similar social media conversation began after a photo of Melania went viral. In the image, she was captured from behind, standing alongside her husband, Donald Trump, as they waited to ring the bell at the New York Stock Exchange.

Why is there a hole in Melania Trump’s head? pic.twitter.com/94v4q0iGja — Truth Seeker (@_TruthZone_) December 13, 2024

At one glance, the First Lady looked perfect in a light grey pantsuit, with her signature caramel-colored hair. However, social media users quickly noticed something else. Some people pointed out that there was a “hole” in the middle of her hair. Many zoomed in on the image, trying to compare angles and old photos. It appeared difficult to figure out what exactly was going on in the picture.

However, rest assured, Melania’s hair became a hot topic even at that time. She is not the only woman associated with Donald Trump, whose hair sparked some jokes online. Trump’s late mother, Mary Anne MacLeod, ‘s photo resurfaced in 2014. In the image, her blonde locks seemed to cartoonishly float high, which also sparked some teasing online.