Is Melania Pregnant? Jimmy Kimmel Speculates What Could be Donald Trump’s ‘Big Announcement’

Donald Trump recently announced that he has a big announcement to make. He wrote on his Truth Social account, “A Big announcement- Coming Soon,” along with a picture of himself, JD Vance, and other leaders seated around a table at the White House. As people wondered what explosive policy Trump would introduce next, Jimmy Kimmel couldn’t stop his imaginations running wild.

The 57-year-old comedian and host joked, “Maybe Melania is pregnant again.” He added, “Wouldn’t that be sweet? To have a baby, another baby, in the White House?”

As Donald Trump kept the timeline of the announcement a secret, Kimmel mocked him in his monologue by adding, “I guess we’ll find out Thursday or Friday or Monday.”

“Why is the president teasing us like he’s Ryan Seacrest about to go to a commercial break?” Kimmel quipped.

As he wondered what possibly could be the big announcement, Kimmel joked, “This had better not be another set of his Trump NFTs or a golf tournament that he won. This feels like a dad who’s a gambling addict telling his family, ‘I have big news. We’re moving into an RV!'”

He continued in his monologue, “This is what happens when you put a loose cannon in the White House. It could be about anything from new tariffs to announcing our next attorney general is Gary Busey.”

“Best-case scenario: Don Jr.’s rabies test comes back negative,” the host further joked.

Jimmy Kimmel wasn’t the only host to joke about Trump’s ‘big announcement’ post. Desi Lydic, who hosts The Daily Show, joked, “His big announcement could be anything from ‘I’ve achieved peace in the Middle East’ to ‘I just tried bucatini and I’m never going back to regular spaghetti.'”

She then showed a clip of Trump saying that the announcement would be “very positive.” To this Lydic said, “I want to temper my expectations here, because the last time you had a ‘positive announcement announcement’ to make, it was that you were destroying the economy.”

It is speculated that the big news could be related to Trump’s visit to the Middle East. As per Live Mint, Gulf Nations are finalizing major commercial and defense deals to strengthen their ties with the United States. It is reported that some Gulf countries including UAE, Qatar and Saudi Arabia are preparing to announce deals worth $3 trillion, a figure much bigger than the $400 billion pledged during Trump’s 2017 trip.

As per a report by Bloomberg, the UAE has pledged to invest $1.4 trillion in the next few years in AI infrastructure, semiconductors, energy, and manufacturing. Weapons sale will also be a pivotal point of Trump’s visit. The US has recently approved a $3.5 billion arms package to Saudi Arabia, as reported by Live Mint.

The President’s visit will also include discussions with Emirates, which is world’s biggest Boeing customer.

For now, we can only speculate what Trump’s big announcement could be. And who knows? Maybe, Kimmel or Lydic’s predictions turn out to be true!

Donald Trump welcomed Canada’s new Prime Minister Mark Carney to the White House on May 7, 2025.

Donald Trump was appointed as the 47th President of the United States on January 20.