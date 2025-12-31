Is Lara Trump Ready To Replace Karoline Leavitt When She Goes On Maternity Leave

Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt has demonstrated her capability since being appointed to the role in President Donald Trump‘s administration. From participating in lengthy and challenging media briefings to facing intense scrutiny and defending Trump’s actions, the 28-year-old mother of one has taken on the responsibilities of the position amid constant public attention.

While Leavitt’s career trajectory appears strong, her personal life came into the spotlight after eagle-eyed observers noted that she is married to Nicholas Riccio, who is 32 years older than her. The revelation sparked both curiosity and backlash over the age gap.

Leavitt, 28, and Riccio, 59, also share a son named Niko, who was born on July 10, 2024, while Donald Trump’s presidential campaign for a second term was in full swing.

Now, baby number two appears to be on the way for the couple, as Leavitt announced last week that she is pregnant with her second child. She shared the news on Instagram with a wholesome caption.

According to The Mirror US, speculation has surfaced about who might replace Karoline Leavitt while she prepares for maternity leave, with fans and critics asking, “who is next in line?” Some have suggested it could be Lara Trump, the wife of Donald Trump’s third son, Eric. As the theories circulated, Leavitt said her baby girl is expected to arrive in May 2026.

However, dismissing the speculation, Lara Trump appeared on Fox & Friends Weekend and rejected talk of a successor, saying there is no one “next in line.” According to Lara, the role belongs to Leavitt, and no one is taking it from her.

“I’ve seen some stories out there … people saying ‘whose next in line?’” Without skipping a beat, Lara filled in the blanks: “Nobody’s next in line, it’s Karoline, she can do everything,” the former co-chair of the Republican National Committee added.

Lara Trump also pointed to Leavitt’s first pregnancy, noting that she worked almost until her due date and returned to television just days after giving birth. At the time, Leavitt was serving as national press secretary for Donald Trump’s campaign and quickly resumed her duties after welcoming her son, Niko.

“She was pregnant, delivered her baby, and was back on air within days, fighting to help President Trump get elected,” Lara said, praising her dedication. Leavitt has also spoken about how she made sure she was there to support Trump even late in her pregnancy.

In an interview with The Conservateur, she said, “The president literally put his life on the line to win this election. The least I could do is get back to work quickly.”

Nicholas Riccio met Karoline Leavitt through a mutual friend while she was serving on his committee during her 2022 congressional run. The two had a brief courtship and fell in love. According to the Daily Mail, Karoline has described her husband as an “introvert” who prefers to avoid the spotlight and maintain his privacy.

Leavitt said on The Megyn Kelly Show, “He is my greatest supporter, he’s my best friend, and he’s my rock. He’s built a very successful business himself, so now he’s fully supportive of me building my success in my career.”

Yet, haters on the internet have mocked the 32-year-old age gap between them with mean comments like “Her man’s in his sixties. She likes them old AF,” Few others addressed the real estate developer as her “grandpa.”