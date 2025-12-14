Is Kristi Noem About to Lose Her Role? Rumored Longtime Lewandowski “Open Secret” Spark New Questions

DHS Secretary and media-dubbed “ICE Barbie” Kristi Noem needs no introduction in Trump’s circle. The fierce and high-profile Noem is reportedly gaining attention within the party not for her professional achievements, but because of the steamy rumors surrounding her personal life. What’s the steamy speculation, you ask?

It’s the same old rumor about Noem’s alleged affair with Corey Lewandowski, both married, that has been circulating in the media for years. Although the former South Dakota governor and Donald Trump’s former campaign manager have consistently denied any romantic involvement, their public appearances, body language, and online chatter won’t let the rumor die.

According to Nicki Swift, the buzz started in 2021, but it has only grown louder within the MAGA orbit. MSNow reports that Noem is said to be on the verge of being pushed out in 2026. When asked on December 9, 2025, whether she was being pushed out, Noem laughed and quickly dismissed the speculation. “I have no indication of that,” she insisted.

Reportedly, ICE director Todd Lyons and Virginia Governor Glenn Youngkin are considered potential replacements for Kristi Noem if a decision is ultimately made to remove her.

Noem also praised her boss, Trump, calling him “fantastic” and saying she takes great pride in the work she does for him and the administration. When asked whether she expects to remain in the cabinet through the end of Trump’s term, she replied, “I will serve at the president’s pleasure, which I’m very grateful to do.”

Meanwhile, a White House staffer told CNN that although President Donald Trump is fond of Noem and several others on his team, he’s aware that the affair rumors have cast a shadow on both her merit and her reputation.

“Yes, he likes [Noem], but he’s been told repeatedly that [Lewandowski] is a problem, and the agency is being mismanaged because of it,” the source said.

Corey Lewandowski, meanwhile, is known as a forceful figure who has built significant influence over decision-making inside the department. His leadership style reportedly ranges from placing employees on administrative leave to issuing disciplinary actions.

Amid growing rumors about Kristi Noem’s possible termination, White House spokesperson Abigail Jackson issued a statement to CNN flatly denying the claim.

“Secretary Noem is doing a great job implementing the President’s agenda and making America safe again,” she said. Jackson followed Trump’s lead and spoke highly of the secretary, saying Noem has done strong work while handling the fallout from the major immigration raids.

Pretty soon, probably in January, Kristi Noem will be relieved of her duties as Secretary of DHS. She will say she’s resigning to run for US Senate in South Dakota, but she’s being fired. Mainly because Corey Lewandowski is the one really running DHS, and he’s involved in some… — Matt Strickland (@MattForVA) November 21, 2025

“The tremendous results coming from the Department of Homeland Security — a historically secure border, safer American communities, and successful deportations of criminal illegal aliens — at President Trump’s direction and under Secretary Noem’s leadership, speak for themselves,” she added.

For his part, Corey Lewandowski indirectly denied the affair rumors through a Department of Homeland Security spokesperson in April 2025. “The DHS doesn’t waste time with salacious, baseless gossip.”

Noem has similarly brushed off the rumors in a blunt social media post. She has been married to Bryon Noem since 1992, and the couple has three children.