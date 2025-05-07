Is It Safe to Travel to India and Pakistan Right Now? Flight Service Disrupted Amid Potential War Tension

Following the Pahalgam terrorist attack, India has retaliated by firing missiles across the border into Pakistan-controlled territory. As a potential war tension rises between the two rival nations, many airlines have canceled, rerouted, or delayed their flights. British citizens have been warned against traveling to the nation right now.

The Indian missile attacks, coined “Operation Sindoor,” took place on May 6. The country claimed that it was targeting nine sites with “terrorist infrastructure.” According to the latest reports, the attacks are said to have killed at least 19 people and injured 38 or more.

India said that it was a part of a “commitment” to hit back at Pakistan after the deadly Kashmir attack, which killed 26 Indian citizens.

According to the Indian Ministry of Defense, the missile attacks struck nine locations in Pakistan and Pak-controlled Kashmir. Pakistan claimed that it also shot down a few Indian fighter jets to retaliate.

Amid the conflicting climate between the two nations, the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO) issued a warning against anyone in the region traveling within 10 kilometers of the border. It also stated that travel insurance will be invalidated if anyone doesn’t abide by the rules. The FCDO has also warned against traveling to certain parts of India.

Many Asian airlines announced that flights to and from Europe have been canceled or diverted on Wednesday. According to FlightRadar24, initially at least 24 international flights were rerouted to avoid Pakistan airspace. By Wednesday morning, over 52 flights to or from Pakistan were canceled.

In addition, some flights from India bound for London Heathrow were also delayed on Wednesday. Carriers like American Airlines have temporarily halted some of their services at Delhi airport.

Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) has announced that all domestic and international flights on the ground have also been put on hold from flying.

Only one @flyethiopian airline flight headed to China over Pakistan. Rest total silence over Pakistani skies after military strikes by India avenging the #Pahalgam terrorist massacre of over two dozen of its citizens.#OperationSindoor pic.twitter.com/2Eqacb9DzC — Tarun Shukla (@shukla_tarun) May 7, 2025

India and Pakistan have been rival nations for decades, especially with the occupation of Kashmir. However, lately, the tension has soared, and it was fueled further by the Pahalgam attack. On April 22, at least 26 Indian citizens visiting the India-administered region were gunned down. Many of the survivors claimed that the terrorists specifically targeted Hindu men, which resulted in a conflict between religions.

Although Islamabad has denied any involvement in the attack, the Indian government has pointed towards Pakistan-backed militant groups.

Although the attackers’ identity remains unclear, with India not naming a particular group, Prime Minister Narendra Modi declared that those responsible would be “punished beyond their imagination.”

The attack has also taken a massive toll on the two countries’ diplomatic relations. Pak citizens living in India have been sent back, with their visas being suspended, borders have been closed, deals have been canceled, and many diplomats from both sides have been expelled.

Shehbaz Sharif, Pakistan’s Prime Minister, stated, “Pakistan has every right to give a robust response to this act of war imposed by India, and a strong response is indeed being given.”