“Is He Being Serious Right Now?” Eric Trump Brutally Criticized for Bizarre Story He Shared on Fox News

Eric Trump is being slammed online for sharing a story about a Jamaican man mourning Charlie Kirk. During his recent Fox News interview, he revealed what the man told him about the late conservative activist who was assassinated during an on-campus debate in Utah.

It hasn’t even been a week since Kirk’s fatal shooting, so it came as a shock to many that Eric Trump would share such a convenient story just to include himself among those who turned up to talk about their final moments with Kirk.

On September 14, on Fox News, Eric Trump said, “As I was showing up to the studio, there was an older Jamaican man who came up to me in very broken English and said, ‘Mr. Trump, I’m very sorry about Charlie Kirk.'”

Eric Trump continued that the man also said, “‘He [Kirk] was an amazing Christian.'” However, his story didn’t quite sit well with the critics, who pointed out several loopholes that made Eric look like he was bluffing for dear life.

“For starters, Jamaica’s national language is English,” one user pointed out, questioning the authenticity of Eric Trump’s story. Another echoed, “He does realize that the official language of Jamaica is English, doesn’t he?” A few more people asked Trump the same question, pointing out how he could have missed the very obvious detail.

Charlie Kirk was an incredible patriot — brave, tough as hell, and a dear friend to our entire family. In his honor, all @Trump properties will fly their flags at half-staff. We will always celebrate his life, strive to make him proud, and pray that God watches over Erika and… pic.twitter.com/XnjOXwfbF0 — Eric Trump (@EricTrump) September 10, 2025

Other users discussed that Jamaica doesn’t have many people who like the Trump family. “Lol Jamaicans hate trump they think he’s stupid. I have family in Jamaica and go there a lot. They hate that man…..this didn’t happen,” said one user. Another joked, “Please, the only thing more broken than the man’s supposed English is Eric’s relationship with the truth.”

A third asked, “Very broken English? Or a Jamaican accent?! Is he being serious right now?! I Cannot.” One user was surprised that he could have Eric Trump figure out the man’s country of origin without having a conversation about it. “Did he check his passport?” the person asked.

Most people found Eric Trump’s story quite bizarre and pointed out the inconsistencies. “I was walking the other day and Jesus stopped me and said, ‘Eric Trump is one lying a– b—-,” one user mockingly wrote.

BREAKING: Conservatives are asking President Trump to bestow the Presidential Medal of Freedom on Charlie Kirk posthumously. This is an amazing idea. 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/o968ND4qyC — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) September 11, 2025

However, he is not the only one getting slammed for sharing strange story related to Charlie Kirk. On Fox News, DHL Secretary Kristi Noem also claimed that Charlie apparently texted her about the controversial deployment of National Guard in Washington D.C.

“The last thing Charlie had texted me about, about a day or two before he passed away, was about those mayors and governors. He wanted them to be held accountable for how dangerous they were making the situation for their people that had to live in those cities,” Noem said.