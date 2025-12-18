‘Is He Announcing the Hunger Games?’ Trump’s Patriot Games Draw Mockery Online

Donald Trump’s announcement unveiling the Patriot Games was ruthlessly mocked online. He described the event as the “most spectacular birthday party,” and said that it would take place next year. It did not take long for users online to troll the President for the announcement.

On Thursday, the President met with members of the press to share the events calendar for 2026. He shared how the “Patriot Games” would be held to celebrate America’s 250th anniversary. He claims that the event ought to be the “most spectacular birthday party the world has ever seen.”

BREAKING: President Trump announces the ‘Patriot Games,’ a four-day athletic event featuring one man and woman from each state and U.S. territory for America’s 250th. pic.twitter.com/c2KzJtieva — Leading Report (@LeadingReport) December 18, 2025

He revealed that the 2026 games will be an “unprecedented four-day athletic event featuring the greatest high school athletes: one young man and one young woman from each state and territory.”

It did not take long for social media users to that the concept sounded similar to the plot of The Hunger Games books written by author Suzanne Collins. In the book, a boy and a girl are picked from every district and then forced to fight to the death in an arena.

“I’m sorry but is he announcing the Hunger Games?” one user immediately questioned. “We’re closer to a dystopian Hunger Games future than an a utopian Star Trek one,” a second added.

P olitical commentator Brian Tyler Cohen noted how the announcement comes as the people of America continue to suffer. “We asked for affordable health care and Republicans are giving us the Hunger Games,” Cohen pointed out.

The official Democrats X account took a jab at the President and criticized the announcement. “And so it was decreed that, each year, the various districts of Panem would offer up, in tribute, one young man and woman to fight to the death in a pageant of honor, courage and sacrifice,” the post read, a direct quote from the 2012 book.

Trump, on the other hand, seemingly oblivious to the criticism, described the games as a celebration “honoring our nation and all of its glory.” In a 3-minute-long video message, he also revealed how the series of events would be spread out across the year.

President Donald Trump announced plans for a Patriot Games between the states to mark America’s 250th anniversary next year, a move that has been likened to the Hunger Games online. pic.twitter.com/ouq0s28iUR — The Independent (@Independent) December 18, 2025

Other events include the “Great American State Fair.” The fair will comprise pavilions from 50 different states on the National Mall. The objective of this event is to highlight the “breathtaking innovations” and to celebrate America’s history and culture.

While unveiling his grand plan for next year, the President claimed that it would be a sight that nobody has ever seen before. “And you’ll never see anything like it again,” he added.