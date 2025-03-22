Is Donald Trump Creating a ‘Whiter America’? POTUS Goes on a Spree to Remove American Heroes of Color from History

As Donald Trump continues with his anti-DEI efforts, questions arise about whether his ultimate goal is to create a “Whiter America.” Since taking over the White House after winning the 2024 election, the President is removing everything associated with diversity, equity, and inclusion while touting a merit-based society.

However, in doing so, he also erases the history of the national heroes who are not white. As part of the restructuring of the federal government with Elon Musk‘s DOGE, the Trump administration has notified employees from several departments of mass termination. As reported, many of these workers are Black or other non-white races.

However, the biggest blow for non-white Americans came under Pete Hegseth’s Department of Defense, which continues to pull down sites dedicated to national heroes like Jackie Robinson and Medgar Evers.

On Tuesday, it was reported that the DOD website deleted articles about Navajo Code Talkers as a part of Trump and Hegseth’s efforts to remove all DEI-related content from military and Pentagon sites.

On Monday, The Washington Post reported that a webpage dedicated to Ira Hayes, a Pima Indian icon, had vanished from the Department of Defense’s website. Hayes was one of the Marines in a famous photograph that showed them raising the American flag at Iwo Jima in 1945. Although officials claimed that the page would restored following a massive outrage, it presents a serious question about Trump’s intention to remove American heroes who are not white.

Not only Hayes but Medgar Evers also found himself on the chopping block. The Black U.S. Army World War II veteran and a civil rights activist was also eliminated from the Arlington Cemetery website. In 2017, during the inauguration of the Mississippi Civil Rights Museum, Trump himself honored Evers as the “great American hero.” Yet, just a few years later, we find him removing his history.

Medgar Evers — a WWII vet & civil rights hero — has been erased from Arlington Cemetery’s website after Trump’s order to cut DEI programs. From Medgar to Jackie Robinson and the countless other Black patriots, who else’s legacy will this admin have erased? https://t.co/NIbzwOFawZ — Ben Crump (@AttorneyCrump) March 19, 2025

In addition, reports indicate another shocking removal from the Defense Department’s website. Jackie Robinson, a former Army lieutenant who created history as the first Black Major League Baseball player, was swept aside in this DEI crusade. One ESPN columnist noted, “The ghouls who did this should be ashamed. Jackie Robinson was the embodiment of an American hero. Fix this now.”

Following more backlash, the article about him was finally restored on Wednesday. Meanwhile, the Arlington Cometary website removed information about more Black, Hispanic, and female service members who played major roles.

I mean, really? Where the f*ck are we headed? The Department of Defense has removed the profile and Army history of Jackie Robinson. A true American hero and veteran. He rose to a Second Lieutenant during World War II (1942-1944). Taken down as a DEI mandate from Trump. As a… pic.twitter.com/eapTCKA2v9 — Willie Ross Jr. Knee Deep (@RossKneeDeep) March 19, 2025

However, perhaps the most absurd of it all is how the Defense Department removed a historic image of the B-29 bomber, Enola Gay. It was Boeing that dropped the first atomic bomb over Japan’s Hiroshima during World War II, an incident that changed history and, subsequently, the present forever. And the reason behind this elimination will shock you. The image was removed from the Pentagon’s website just because the aircraft’s name has the word “gay.”

This just shows how far this administration is willing to go to eradicate anything associated with “inclusion.” Donald Trump’s anti-DEI efforts seem more like a crusade against minorities, including people of color, women, and different sexual orientations. His administration’s attempt at whitewashing the past is sudden but not shocking. After all, they are not just tolerating blatant racism but celebrating it.

The US military scrubbed photos of the B-29 bomber “Enola Gay”—the plane that dropped the first atomic bomb on Japan—because the name has “gay” in it and violates their new anti-DEI rules. Are we erasing history just to avoid offending someone? What’s next? pic.twitter.com/qxQpRNsMlm — BRIAN FRASER (@bfraser747) March 9, 2025

The irony is while these true heroes are facing an existential crisis in Trump’s America, people like Hegseth are being rewarded for the lack of qualification to run departments – all because they are white.

Many would insist that Trump and his administration’s ultimate goal might just be creating a “whiter America,” if that makes sense.