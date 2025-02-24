Is Donald Trump Aiming to be US President for Life? His Cunning Moves Prove He Doesn’t Like Playing by the Rules

When Donald Trump returned to the White House for his second term, people were not prepared for the immediate and robust changes he brought along. Not only did he change the face of American politics overnight, causing both chaos and happiness, but he also subtly put out signs that he plans to govern the country longer than people expect him to. Trump has been so committed to his vision of making America great again that he sure has long-term plans to stay in his position.

Last week, when his allies were focused on other matters, Donald Trump spoke at the Republican Governors’ Association. He proudly provided insights about how much money he’d raised and the changes the Trump administration had brought about since he came back to power. Later, Trump also slightly hinted at running for President again.

As per the outlet New Republic, this instance was at least the fourth time Trump has “joked” about running again. Previously, he mentioned that at the National Prayer Breakfast on February 6, which was followed by an event in Las Vegas in late January. Meanwhile, whether or not he stays in his power, the American dream, which has supposedly diminished, is set to be back.

Donald Trump has placed loyalists in key positions—at the Justice Department, FBI, intelligence agencies, and now the military. He fired top military leaders and replaced them with allies, including John Dan Caine, an unqualified general who openly supported him. He also removed military lawyers who resolved whether orders were legal.

Moreover, Trump also has control over the Justice Department, military, and intelligence agencies responsible for carrying out high-level operations so far. Therefore, owing to the degree of authority he holds in the country, Trump could declare martial law or use the Insurrection Act to stay in power.

While many may say that a third term, for now, seems far and would also mean battling constitutional barriers to secure the seat, knowing Donald Trump’s style of governance, we won’t be surprised if he suddenly pulls an unexpected move. In addition, Trump has already attempted a coup and continues to claim he won by a “landslide.”

Furthermore, people are concerned about how Trump will change the pre-set rule, which claims that in the 22nd Amendment of the U.S. Constitution, presidents are prohibited from serving more than two terms. In that case, he is smart enough to either manipulate the law or find ways to get what he wants.

As per the outlet Politico, Ian Bassin, who was an associate White House counsel for President Barack Obama and is now the executive director of the nonprofit advocacy group Protect Democracy, said that either Trump could refine the 22nd Amendment law directly or run for president again on the bet that a pliant Supreme Court won’t stop him.

In the worst-case scenario, he would refuse to leave, which would end Democratic rule in America, and a possible dictatorship could take over. Therefore, this news might not be just a joke, but it looks like the President might truly be thinking about it. Let’s not freak out and wait till 2028; only time can give us definite answers.