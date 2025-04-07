Is Blake Lively’s Case Over? MAJOR Evidence Could Turn Everything Around for Justin Baldoni!

Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni have been embroiled in a legal battle that has surpassed the confusing meter of Johnny Depp and Amber Heard.

It initially seemed that Blake had uncovered a predator and had finally made him pay for his disgraceful behavior. However, later the tables turned when Justin Baldoni presented his case and the whole charade was unmasked.

Now the verdict could go any way. Public opinion about both the actors is swaying from one end to another. There are no clear winners. We have no way of knowing who is telling the truth and who is just being the biggest manipulator.

However, there is a new piece of evidence that could turn the whole case on its head.

According to RadarOnline.com, Blake Lively is under the microscope now. It was revealed that she had grabbed her male co-star “by the nuts”. It was an improvised scene while filming ‘A Simple Favor’ and the actor was not informed.

"a clip has emerged that shows a surprising side to Blake's behaviour on the set of A Simple Favour, when she confessed that she improvised a scene where she grabbed her co-star Henry Golding's privates"

Due to claims of inappropriate behavior on set made by co-star Justin Baldoni, Lively’s actions have come back into the spotlight. During the film commentary, the director of the film could be heard laughing and praising Blake Lively. He applauded her for improvising the scene and going all in.

Blake could also be heard laughing saying that she felt that her character in the movie would have done it.

Once this piece of information came out, everyone was sure that Baldoni’s attorney would use it in the court of law. The argument could be placed on the basis that this action would have had severe consequences if it was Justin. Had Justin had done something similar like this, Blake would have called for police intervention and would have accused him of sexual misconduct and harassment.

Blake Lively and the New York Times didn't just take down Justin Baldoni—they torched businesses, careers, and reputations along the way. Now Jed Wallace is suing, and suddenly the "smear campaign" narrative looks a little different, doesn't it?

As reported previously, Blake Lively has accused Baldoni of starting a smear campaign against her and creating a terrible work atmosphere.

Screenshots of text message exchanges between Baldoni and others against Blake had been made public by Lively. These were included in Lively’s lawsuit against the ‘It Ends With Us’ director.

She accused public relations manager Melissa Nathan, and publicist Jennifer Abel of discussing strategies against the actress.

Justin Baldoni Sued Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds for What They're Worth?!

However, Baldoni didn’t take the accusations sitting and filed a countersuit. Together with his publicists, Baldoni filed a 179-page complaint in January. The suit alleges civil extortion, defamation, and invasion of privacy against Lively and her husband, Ryan Reynolds.

The actor asked for a $400 million award and a jury trial.

The whole case is a toss up now where every piece of evidence could be crucial. It is going to be a mammoth task for the jury to determine who is telling the truth.