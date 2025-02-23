Is Barron’s Citizenship in Danger? Donald Trump’s 14th Amendment Move Could Change Everything!

Is Barron Trump’s citizenship in danger? Following Trump’s executive order, this question led to many rumors and speculations about whether the first youngest son was a U.S. citizen. Many were curious to know whether Barron’s citizenship would be affected by the president’s efforts to end birthright citizenship. The speculation about whether the youngest Trump’s identity is questionable first arose back on November 24. One tweet claimed that Trump’s proposed modification of the 14th Amendment would also end Barron’s citizenship.

On X (formerly Twitter), one user wrote, “Baron was not born to an American mother. Doesn’t that go against his immigration laws?” The post pointed out Melania Trump wasn’t a U.S. citizen until July 28, 2006. Whereas her son with Trump, Barron, was born on March 20, 2006, almost four months prior. With the president’s effort to end birthright citizenship, many speculated that Barron would no longer be considered an American citizen. The X post went viral with over 2.5 million views within hours. People engaged in debates and discussions to find a solid answer.

Under Trump's repeal of birthright citizenship— Baron must be deported.

However, as of today, Barron’s citizenship is clean. Robert B. Scott, an immigration attorney, told Factcheck.org, “Since Barron Trump was born in the U.S., and neither of his parents is/was a diplomat with diplomatic immunity when he was born, he is unquestionably a U.S. citizen under the 14th Amendment.”

It is to be noted that Melania’s only son, Barron, was born in New York when she was already in America legally. Only four months later, the First Lady also became a naturalized citizen in 2006. However, Melania’s immigration status wouldn’t have impacted Barron’s birth as his father, Donald, was and continues to be a lawful citizen. This means that whatever the circumstances may have been, it would not nullify the 18-year-old’s citizenship.

This wouldn't apply to Barron because Trump has always been a citizen, regardless of when Melania became a legal citizen.

Despite the clarification, rumours about Barron’s citizenship continued swirling, especially after Trump delivered his executive order to redefine the 14th Amendment. While it may not have affected the first son’s citizenship now, people question its impact on Barron’s years to come.

Upon returning to the White House on January 20, 2025, Donald Trump signed an executive order titled “Protecting the Meaning and Value of American Citizenship.” Through this order, he directed the end of birthright citizenship, which allows any child born on American soil to be a U.S. citizen. The order states that if the mother was in the U.S. illegally and the father was not a permanent resident or a citizen, then their kids wouldn’t be allowed to get citizenship by birthright. In addition, it would also apply if the mother was in America legally but not permanently, and the father was also not a citizen or resident when their child was born.

However, Trump’s executive order faced lawsuits, and three federal judges have blocked it. According to Factcheck.org, an executive order has no power to override the Constitution. Doing so will be met with legal obstacles and will not go into effect unless the Supreme Court approves it.

Amid the controversy, it is safe to assume Barron’s citizenship is not affected, given the circumstances when he was born are in accordance with laws and protections.