IRS warns taxpayers About 2026 Changes To Avoid Refund Delays

The Internal Revenue Service is urging Americans to begin preparing early for the 2026 filing season. And with the 2026 tax-law changes and a shift away from paper checks, it means that early planning will make filing smoother and a lot less stressful.

The agency recently issued its “Get Ready” reminder, asking taxpayers to gather important financial documents, like bank info, W-2s, 1099s and records of digital-asset transactions, ahead of time. Missing or incorrect info, the IRS warns, is among the leading causes of processing delays and refund errors.

Taxpayers are also encouraged to set up an IRS Online Account. Orbitax reports that this secure portal that lets you view transcripts, filings, adjusted gross income, payments, request an Identity Protection PIN, and even give a tax professional authorised digital access to your records.

Top brass at the IRS tell congress that paying taxes is completely VOLUNTARY and that the IRS solely relies on “VOLUNTARY COMPLIANCE”. pic.twitter.com/6g1NKIpkKX — Stew Peters (@realstewpeters) December 1, 2025

This year’s filing season will look different under the Trump administration. Under the newly passed One Big Beautiful Bill Act (OBBB), several familiar deductions and credits have been updated. These include no tax on tips, overtime, and car-loan interest, and a temporary senior deduction has been introduced.

Investopedia recommends that everyone knows what tax bracket they fall into. In the long-term, this could add up to significant savings for filers. Founder of Green Bee Advisory and certified financial planner Catherine Valega underscored the importance of this, saying, “In fact, everyone should pay attention to their tax brackets. Not just in or leading up to retirement, but always.”

MONECO Senior Wealth Advisor Bill Shafransky pointed out that ultimately it’s best to speak with someone who can give you tailored advise. He said that if tax payers are unsure about how to go about their taxes, “[W]ork with somebody who does —that can not only save you significant money over time, but also potentially [save your] children and heirs [money].”

#IRS tip: Getting ready for filing season now can help you file your tax return quickly and avoid missing any credits or deductions you may be eligible for come tax time. https://t.co/NrpAnrZIJY pic.twitter.com/EyMJNjyU9u — IRSnews (@IRSnews) December 3, 2025

The IRS notes that many of the new OBBB provisions won’t affect reporting for 2025, but taxpayers should still anticipate changes when filing returns for the 2026 tax year.

According to the owner of Victory Independent Planning, Patrick Huey, knowing your tax bracket is especially useful because it will inform your decisions about how and when to tap into which accounts. “The truth is, most retirement income—Social Security, pensions, and RMDs from IRAs and 401(k)s—remains taxable, and the order and timing of withdrawals can have a huge effect on your tax bill,” stated Huey.

In addition, the IRS began phasing out paper refund checks at the end of September. Instead, a direct deposit into your bank account is now the primary way refunds will be issued. The agency recommends taxpayers provide valid routing and account numbers when filing.

For people without a bank account, the IRS shares that insured accounts through the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (FDIC) or the National Credit Union Administration (NCUA) are the way to go. And if that’s not an option, prepaid debit cards, mobile wallets or other digital-payment apps may also support direct deposit if they have valid routing and account numbers.

The IRS also warned that filing on impulse as deadlines approach could increase the risk of mistakes, processing delays, or missed benefits under the new law.