IRS Tax Refunds Continue Into August 2025 – What’s Causing the Delays

The IRS is strict about getting your taxes on time. However, refunds might take a while. This year, as of August 2025, the IRS is still sending out tax refunds to millions of Americans.

Most of the time, taxpayers receive their refunds within weeks of filing. It usually takes 3 weeks to complete the e-filing with direct deposit. However, the wait for refunds can go up to 8 weeks for those who are paper-filing and do not have direct deposit.

Those taxpayers will get their refund by check in the mail.

Many people have already received their refund earlier this year. However, there are others who are experiencing delays. These delays have stretched well into the summer.

This extended timeline is because of different methods of filing taxes, the timing of filing these taxes and also how taxpayers expect their refunds. This also reflects a combination of additional review processes and ongoing backlog management.

There are several factors that explain why refunds are still being processed this late in the year.

1. Extended Filings

Several taxpayers have requested an extension. These requests are made using Form 4868. Taxpayers had until October 15, 2024, to file their returns. Those who filed closer to the deadline will receive refunds later.

2. Paper Returns

The filing method plays a critical role. Electronic returns with direct deposit are usually paid out in 10 to 21 days; paper returns take much longer. The wait time can sometimes be up to nine weeks. If filed close to the April deadline, those refunds may not have been issued until July or August.

3. Additional Reviews

There is extra scrutiny by law on refunds since they involve the Earned Income Tax Credit (EITC) or the Additional Child Tax Credit (ACTC).

These manual checks are important to prevent fraud but they can cause delay in refunds. Similarly, amended returns (Form 1040-X) can take up to 16 weeks. All these can keep some taxpayers waiting deep into summer.

4. Errors or Mismatched Information

Sometimes, simple mistakes such as incorrect Social Security numbers, wrong bank details, or missing documents can delay the process. These errors extend refund timelines by weeks or even months.

Early filers have been taking to social media to express their ire at finding that their refunds were a fraction of what they anticipated or — worse yet — that they would owe an unexpected bill to the IRS. https://t.co/nU5diiN4SC — MSNBC (@MSNBC) February 10, 2019

For most taxpayers, refund speed depends on how they filed and how they requested payment:

E-file with direct deposit: 10–21 days

E-file with paper check: About 4 weeks

Paper return with direct deposit: 4–8 weeks

Paper return with paper check: 6–9 weeks

These timelines are averages. However, if any tax returns are flagged for review, amendment, or error correction, the refund dates can exceed these ranges significantly.

Searching for your #IRS tax refund status? The “Where’s My Refund?” tool can tell you if your return has been received and when you can expect to get your refund. For more info: https://t.co/PFiedQsvmp pic.twitter.com/Nz9DStkbVa — IRSnews (@IRSnews) August 8, 2025

The IRS encourages taxpayers to use its “Where’s My Refund?” tool. It is available on IRS.gov or the IRS2Go mobile app. Both update daily and show the status of electronic and paper returns. For amended returns, the “Where’s My Amended Return?” tracker is available.

If your refund has taken longer than the expected time frame, you may contact the IRS directly. The agency’s refund hotline is 800-829-1954 for standard returns and 866-464-2050 for amended ones.